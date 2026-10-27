Uzbekistan Emerges As Promising Market For Jordanian Exports, Study Finds

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 27 (Petra) – Uzbekistan is emerging as a promising market for Jordanian exports, driven by growing demand for a range of products in which Jordan has production and export capacity, according to a study prepared by Jordan Exports in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply.

The study says Uzbekistan imported about $35.3 billion in goods in 2024, of which roughly $2.28 billion fell in product categories that Jordan produces and exports. Jordan's global exports in those same categories totaled $1.15 billion, yet only about $741,000 of that reached Uzbekistan. The gap points to substantial room for new export opportunities, particularly in pharmaceuticals, processed foods, confectionery, plastics and packaging, though exporters must account for market-entry requirements, transport costs and price competition.

Ready-made medicines are among the most prominent opportunities. Uzbekistan imported about $1.111 billion worth in 2024, while Jordan exported about $728 million of such products worldwide, suggesting a production and export base that can be built on to strengthen Jordan's presence in this market.

Other opportunities include sweets, chocolate and bakery products, which accounted for about $189 million of Uzbek imports, plastics and packaging materials at $104 million, and tahini, halva and preserved plant-based products at $38 million.

The study also notes that Uzbekistan's economy grew 7.7 percent in 2025, with GDP of about $147 billion. Industry made up 26.8 percent of GDP, underscoring the market's importance within Central Asia.

Capturing these opportunities will require overcoming several obstacles, chiefly the customs preferences enjoyed by products from Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, high overland transport costs, and the registration, technical assessment and conformity certification requirements imposed by Uzbek authorities.

Jordanian products face competition from Russia, Kazakhstan and five other CIS countries, whose goods enter duty-free, while Jordanian goods are subject to the applicable tariffs. China, meanwhile, relies on its production scale, geographic proximity and competitive shipping costs.

In the pharmaceutical sector, market entry requires registering products with the regulatory authority under Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health, including laboratory testing. The study also notes that a national good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate is required for medicines starting January 1, 2026. It recommends working with an experienced local importer or agent who has the relationships needed to complete regulatory and commercial procedures.

The study adds that a preferential trade agreement between Jordan and Uzbekistan was still under negotiation when it was prepared and was not in force. It says a deal granting Jordanian products preferential treatment could strengthen their competitiveness, especially in pharmaceuticals, confectionery and plastics.

The study advises Jordanian companies seeking to enter the market to start by identifying their products' customs classification, conformity requirements, and applicable duties and taxes. They should then choose a suitable local partner, complete certification and register contracts before shipping, and test the market with trial shipments ahead of regular supply.

It also suggests using specialized trade fairs in the capital, Tashkent, in 2027. These include the UzFood and O'zPack food and packaging exhibitions on April 13-15, the Power Uzbekistan electrical industries exhibition on May 12-14, the UzMedExpo pharmaceutical exhibition expected in September, and the InterPackExpo packaging exhibition expected in November. The fairs would help exporters widen their commercial networks and meet potential buyers and distributors.

The study concludes that boosting Jordanian exports to Uzbekistan depends not on demand alone but on companies' ability to meet technical requirements, control final costs, build local partnerships and offer competitive products in a market shaped by customs preferences and regulatory requirements.

Jordan Exports, in partnership with the ministry, launched this month the results of studies on entering five promising export markets: Indonesia, Tanzania, Uzbekistan, Kenya and Malaysia.

//Petra// AA