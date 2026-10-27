Azerbaijani Society Is Demonstrating Unity On All Issues - President Ilham Aliyev
Reaffirming that there are no internal risks in Azerbaijan, the head of state noted:“All the potential risks are coming from beyond our boundaries, and ideological risks are as dangerous as physical risks. Therefore, we must always be alert. We must be fully committed to protecting our identity, statehood, independence, and way of life.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment