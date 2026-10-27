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Azerbaijani Society Is Demonstrating Unity On All Issues - President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-10-27 03:02:33

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Today, Azerbaijani society is demonstrating unity on all issues, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

Reaffirming that there are no internal risks in Azerbaijan, the head of state noted:“All the potential risks are coming from beyond our boundaries, and ideological risks are as dangerous as physical risks. Therefore, we must always be alert. We must be fully committed to protecting our identity, statehood, independence, and way of life.”

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Trend News Agency

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