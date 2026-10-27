German Kronen Eyes Azerbaijan As Market For Food Processing Equipment
According to him, the company specializes in manufacturing equipment for washing, cutting, and drying vegetables, fruits, and salad products. Its machines are used in the food industry, the foodservice sector, and on cruise ships.
Zillgith noted that Kronen's equipment is also used in the production of plant-based alternatives to meat products. He said this sector represents a new and promising market for the company.
He added that the company's equipment can also be used in the baking industry, specifically for cleaning and slicing apples.
According to Stephan Zillgith, the equipment's capacity ranges from 100 kilograms to 5 metric tons of product per hour, which allows the company to offer solutions to both small businesses and large manufacturers.
He also noted that the company supplies equipment to more than 120 countries around the world.
“We hope that Azerbaijan will become the 121st country where our equipment will be available,” Zillgith noted.
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