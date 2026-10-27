Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back Third Tranche For 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO). Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 22 July 2026. The duration of the buy-back tranche: 23 July to no later than 26 October 2026. Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 22 July 2026, available here: From 19 October to 22 October 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 518,500 own shares at an average price of NOK 435.0082 per share. The third tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA has now been completed. Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 19 October OSE 128,000 437.5732 56,009,369.60 CEUX TQEX 20 October OSE 130,000 435.7075 56,641,975.00 CEUX TQEX 21 October OSE 131,000 430.0386 56,335,056.60 CEUX TQEX 22 October OSE 129,500 436.7980 56,565,341.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 518,500 435.0082 225,551,742.20 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche

OSE 8,238,107 398.4234 3,282,254,732.19 CEUX TQEX Total 8,238,107 398.4234 3,282,254,732.19 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)

OSE 8,756,607 400.5897 3,507,806,474.39 CEUX TQEX Total 8,756,607 400.5897 3,507,806,474.39





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 23,595,817 own shares, corresponding to 0.99% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 12,291,582 own shares, corresponding to 0.51% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

Attachment

Detailed overview of transactions