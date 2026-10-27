Major Shareholder Announcement

Notification of holding of treasury shares

Pursuant to Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that as of 26 October 2026, NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) holds a total of 1,132,747 treasury shares of nominally DKK 20 each (in total nominally DKK 22,654,940), hereby exceeding 5% of the total share capital and voting rights of NTG. The voting rights attached to the treasury shares cannot be exercised at the company's general meetings.

The increase in treasury shares is a result of NTG's ongoing share buy-back program.

Additional information

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