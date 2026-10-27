Major Shareholder Announcement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 42 - 26
27 October 2026
Notification of holding of treasury shares
Pursuant to Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that as of 26 October 2026, NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) holds a total of 1,132,747 treasury shares of nominally DKK 20 each (in total nominally DKK 22,654,940), hereby exceeding 5% of the total share capital and voting rights of NTG. The voting rights attached to the treasury shares cannot be exercised at the company's general meetings.
The increase in treasury shares is a result of NTG's ongoing share buy-back program.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
| Investor relations & Press:
Sebastian Rosborg
Head of Investor Relations
& External communications
|
+45 42 12 80 99
...
... | ...
Attachment
Company announcement no 42_2026
MENAFN27102026004107003653ID1111870817
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