Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Major Shareholder Announcement


Date: 2026-10-27 03:02:27

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 42 - 26
27 October 2026

Notification of holding of treasury shares

Pursuant to Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that as of 26 October 2026, NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) holds a total of 1,132,747 treasury shares of nominally DKK 20 each (in total nominally DKK 22,654,940), hereby exceeding 5% of the total share capital and voting rights of NTG. The voting rights attached to the treasury shares cannot be exercised at the company's general meetings.

The increase in treasury shares is a result of NTG's ongoing share buy-back program.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations & Press:
Sebastian Rosborg
Head of Investor Relations
& External communications
+45 42 12 80 99
...
... | ...


Attachment

  • Company announcement no 42_2026

MENAFN27102026004107003653ID1111870817


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search