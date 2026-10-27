Christian Fladeland New CEO At Heimstaden Bostad AB

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Helge Krogsbøl has decided to step down as co-CEO of Heimstaden AB and Heimstaden Bostad AB - Christian Fladeland, currently Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer, is appointed CEO of both companies.

“Helge has played a key role in Heimstaden Bostad's success with his focus on efficiency combined with strong values. I understand Helge's decision, and I'm confident that Christian together with our competent management team will maintain Heimstaden Bostad's position as the leading pan-European residential company,” says Chairperson Wenche Nistad.

“Christian and I have worked closely to expand Heimstaden's footprint across Europe, and I am confident that Christian will continue our relentless effort to always strive for improvement, while preserving the values and culture that make this a unique company,” says Helge Krogsbøl.

“Helge has been a great colleague and has become a good friend who will be missed at Heimstaden. He leaves behind a strong organisation and a highly capable and competent management team. I look forward to continuing to develop the company together with them and all our talented colleagues across Heimstaden,” says Christian Fladeland.

As Heimstaden Bostad AB has no executives of its own, but instead contracted Heimstaden AB, through its subsidiary, Heimstaden Group Manager AB as investment and asset manager, the change in Heimstaden AB has a corresponding effect on Heimstaden Bostad AB.

Christian Fladeland is currently Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Heimstaden AB and of Heimstaden Bostad AB. He has been part of the companies' management team since joining Heimstaden in 2019. Prior to joining Heimstaden, he was a partner at Danish commercial real estate advisory firm Sadolin & Albæk, today Colliers Denmark.

Contact

Cody Nelson, Investor Relations, +47 948 94 196, ...

Ina Hesle, Media Relations, +47 908 01 506, ...

Heimstaden Bostad is a leading European residential real estate company with more than 155,000 homes across nine countries with a property value of SEK 336 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Guided by our Scandinavian heritage and values Dare, Care, and Share – our 1,600 colleagues fulfil our mission to enrich and simplify our customers' lives through Friendly Homes. More at heimstadenbostad.com

Attachments



Press Release Heimstaden Bostad Christian Fladeland new CEO 27102026

Helge Krogsbøl

Christian Fladeland Wenche Nistad