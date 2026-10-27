KFSH Strengthens Patient-Centered Care With ICHOM Accreditation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) has earned Level 1 accreditation from the International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) for its cataract surgery program, recognizing its implementation of internationally standardized measures that combine clinical outcomes with patients' own assessments of their vision and quality of life.

The accreditation reflects KFSH's commitment to value-based healthcare that assesses treatment success beyond conventional clinical indicators. Alongside measuring surgical outcomes such as visual acuity, refraction, and complications, the hospital gathers patient-reported data on improvements in vision and the ability to carry out daily activities, offering a fuller view of how effective treatment is.

KFSH implemented ICHOM's standardized Cataracts Set, including the internationally recognized Catquest-9SF questionnaire, to assess how patients' vision affects their daily lives before surgery and within three months afterward. To make the assessment accessible to Arabic-speaking patients, the hospital translated the questionnaire with its developer's permission. Cataract patients reviewed each question to confirm it was understood as intended, and a representative of the Patient and Family Council advised on wording and delivery.

The hospital also shares each surgeon's results openly with colleagues, a level of transparency that ICHOM typically sees only in longer-running outcome programs. This allows clinical teams to identify variation in performance, exchange insights, and refine clinical practice.

Building on this accreditation, KFSH plans to expand patient-reported outcome measurement to additional clinical specialties, further integrating patients' perspectives into clinical decision-making and quality improvement.

The ICHOM Accreditation Program recognizes healthcare organizations that implement internationally standardized outcome measures reflecting what matters most to patients. Its Level 1 designation, known as Successful Implementer, acknowledges the systematic adoption and collection of patient-centered outcomes and establishes a foundation for further advancement in value-based healthcare.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026. It was also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East for 2026, according to Brand Finance, and listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals, World's Best Smart Hospitals, and World's Best Specialized Hospitals for 2026.

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