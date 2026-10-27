Vaisala Corporation Interim Report Januaryseptember 2026: Excellent Quarter With Record-High Profitability And Orders Received
|MEUR
|7-9/2026
|7-9/2025
|Change
|1-9/2026
|1-9/2025
|Change
|1-12/2025
|Orders received
|164.6
|119.6
|38%
|429.5
|365.2
|18%
|517.2
|Order book. at the end of the period
|215.0
|180.4
|19%
|215.0
|180.4
|19%
|185.8
|Annual recurring revenue (ARR), at the end of the period
|60.9
|56.0
|9%
|60.9
|56.0
|9%
|57.1
|Net sales
|162.9
|154.0
|6%
|451.4
|434.6
|4%
|596.9
|Gross profit
|100.2
|83.9
|20%
|265.7
|240.6
|10%
|329.7
|Gross margin, %
|61.5
|54.4
|58.9
|55.4
|55.2
|Operating expenses
|62.1
|58.6
|6%
|189.5
|180.6
|5%
|245.3
|EBITA
|40.6
|28.0
|83.4
|68.0
|94.2
|% of net sales
|24.9
|18.2
|18.5
|15.7
|15.8
|Operating result (EBIT)
|38.8
|25.7
|77.8
|60.5
|85.1
|% of net sales
|23.8
|16.7
|17.2
|13.9
|14.3
|Result before taxes
|38.3
|24.2
|75.2
|53.8
|77.1
|Result for the period
|29.0
|18.6
|57.4
|41.5
|59.8
|Earnings per share
|0.80
|0.51
|56%
|1.58
|1.14
|38%
|1.65
|Return on equity, %
|22.3
|18.0
|18.8
|Research and development costs
|16.6
|14.6
|14%
|53.5
|49.4
|8%
|68.3
|Capital expenditure*
|1.9
|5.0
|-63%
|8.7
|16.0
|-45%
|21.4
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment
|6.8
|7.0
|-4%
|20.0
|21.0
|-5%
|27.7
|Cash flow from operating activities
|35.6
|25.8
|38%
|84.4
|58.9
|43%
|90.4
|Cash conversion
|0.9
|1.0
|1.1
|1.0
|1.1
|Net debt
|-20.0
|38.0
|14.3
|Gearing, %
|-5.5
|12.4
|4.4
*Excluding impact of acquired businesses
President and CEO Kai Öistämö
“Vaisala had an excellent third quarter of 2026, with record high order intake, solid net sales growth, and very strong profitability. Industrial Measurements once again performed exceptionally, driving the group's overall results. Weather, Energy, and Environment achieved very strong order intake, and Xweather continued to grow steadily.
Vaisala's order intake increased by 38% in the third quarter, supported by growth in both Industrial Measurements and Weather, Energy, and Environment. Net sales increased by 6%, driven by very strong Industrial Measurements. Industrial Measurements' growing share of Vaisala's net sales also improved the group's profitability, resulting in very strong EBITA. EBITA was further supported by U.S tariff refunds from 2025 as a one-off item in the third quarter. The group's EBITA margin reached a record-high 24.9%. The order book increased to EUR 215.0 million, representing a 16% rise from the end of 2025.
The Industrial Measurements business area continued its very strong performance, as it has shown throughout the year. Order intake increased by 24%, with growth across regions and market segments. The business area's net sales increased by 28% year over year. Record-high net sales in the quarter were supported by a strong opening order book at the start of the third quarter. Growth in both order book and net sales was driven by strong demand from the data center, semiconductor, battery manufacturing, and power industries. We continued to develop our offering for growth markets with new a monitoring solution and service portfolio for data centers. We also introduced a new dew point instrument for emerging and established industrial applications, including hydrogen and renewable gases.
The Xweather business area continued to grow in the third quarter, with net sales increasing by 9% year over year. Growth was driven particularly by the insurance industry, as well as by sales to developers and API customers. The acquisition of Atmo, Inc., announced in the second quarter, has progressed as planned, and we expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter.
The Weather, Energy, and Environment business area achieved excellent order intake in the third quarter, increasing 53% year over year. The growth was boosted by the EUR 25 million order for airport weather systems and equipment in Indonesia, which was confirmed in September. The project, Vaisala's largest aviation weather project to date, is now entering the implementation phase, with most of the delivery expected to take place over the next three years. As expected, Weather, Energy and Environment's net sales were below last year's level (11% decrease), against a very strong comparison period in 2025.
With the continued strong performance of Industrial Measurements driving growth in Vaisala's net sales and profitability, and U.S. tariff refunds further supporting profitability, we adjusted our 2026 net sales estimate and raised our EBITA estimate. In our updated business outlook, announced on October 12, we estimate that our 2026 net sales will be in the range of EUR 610–630 million and our EBITA will be in the range of EUR 110–120 million. The business outlook excludes impacts of the planned Atmo, Inc. acquisition and potential significant changes in market conditions.”
Webcast and teleconference
A webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors, and media will be held in English on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, starting at 13:00 p.m. (EET).
You can participate in the live webcast via the following link:
Questions may be presented by participating in the teleconference. You can access the teleconference by registering at the link below. After registration, you will receive an email with the dial-in numbers and a conference ID.
A recording will be available at vaisala.com/investors later the same day.
Further information
Niina Ala-Luopa, investor relations
+358 400 728 957, ...
Vaisala Corporation
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com
Attachment
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Vaisala Interim Report January-September 2026
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