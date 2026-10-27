OP Corporate Bank Plc's Interim Report 1 January30 September 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OP Corporate Bank plc

Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2026

Stock Exchange Release 27 October 2026 at 9.00 am EET OP Corporate Bank plc's Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2026

Operating profit decreased to EUR 388 million (442).

Total income grew by 2% to EUR 636 million (621). Net interest income grew by 7% to EUR 457 million (427). Investment income fell by 23% to EUR 79 million (103). Net commissions and fees grew by 28% to EUR 66 million (51). Other operating income decreased by 15% to EUR 34 million (41).

Impairment loss on receivables totalled EUR 19 million. A year ago, impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 39 million. Non-performing exposures accounted for 1.4% (1.4) of total exposures.

Operating expenses increased by 5% to EUR 229 million (218). The cost/income ratio was 36% (35).

The loan portfolio grew by 10% to EUR 31.6 billion (28.7) year on year. The deposit portfolio increased by 2% year on year, to EUR 16.3 billion (16.1).

The Corporate Banking and Capital Markets segment's operating profit decreased by 21% to EUR 212 million (268). Net interest income decreased by 8% to EUR 219 million (237). Impairment loss on receivables totalled EUR 3 million. A year ago, impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 17 million. Net commissions and fees increased to EUR 17 million (4). Investment income decreased to EUR 74 million (97). Operating expenses increased by 6% to EUR 99 million (93). The cost/income ratio was 31% (27).

The Asset and Sales Finance Services and Payment Transfers segment's operating profit decreased by 29% to EUR 108 million (152). Net interest income decreased by 14% to EUR 139 million (161). Impairment loss on receivables totalled EUR 5 million. A year ago, impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 20 million. Net commissions and fees totalled EUR 43 million (43). Operating expenses totalled EUR 83 million (85). The cost/income ratio was 42% (39).

The Baltics segment's operating profit decreased by 42% to EUR 17 million (29). Net interest income grew by 9% to EUR 50 million (46). Impairment loss on receivables totalled EUR 11 million. A year ago, impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 2 million. Net commissions and fees totalled EUR 9 million (8). Operating expenses increased by 15% to EUR 32 million (28). The cost/income ratio was 53% (50).

The Group Functions segment's operating profit was EUR 51 million (-7). OP Pohjola's funding position and liquidity remained strong. The CET1 ratio was 13.3% (14.1), which exceeds the minimum regulatory requirement by 4.4 percentage points. OP Corporate Bank's key figures and ratios

€ million Q1–3/2026 Q1–3/2025 Change, % Q1–4/2025 Operating profit (loss), € million 388 442 -12.2 559 Corporate Banking and Capital Markets 212 268 -20.8 343 Asset and Sales Finance Services and Payment Transfers 108 152 -29.4 184 Baltics 17 29 -41.9 38 Group Functions 51 -7 - -7 Total income 636 621 2.3 833 Total expenses -229 -218 4.8 -306 Cost/income ratio, %* 36.0 35.2 0.8 36.8 Return on equity (ROE), %* 7.8 9.4 -1.7 8.6 Return on assets (ROA), %* 0.5 0.6 -0.1 0.6 30 Sep 2026 30 Sep 2025 Change, % 31 Dec 2025 CET1 ratio, %* 13.3 14.2 -0.8 14.1 Loan portfolio, € million 31,555 28,723 9.9 29,079 Guarantee portfolio, € million 2,888 2,712 6.5 2,662 Other exposures, € million** 7,171 5,262 36.3 5,579 Deposits, € million 16,309 16,060 1.5 16,987 Ratio of non-performing exposures to exposures, %* 1.4 1.3 0.1 1.4 Ratio of impairment loss on receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, %* 0.07 -0.17 0.24 -0.10

Comparatives for the income statement items are based on the corresponding figures in 2025. Unless otherwise specified, figures from the end of 2025 are used as comparatives for balance-sheet and other cross-sectional items.

* Change in ratio, percentage point(s).

** Including loan commitments



Outlook

The Finnish economy is expected to grow faster in 2026 than in the previous year. Geopolitical uncertainty or the escalation of geopolitical crises may affect the capital markets and the economic environment of OP Pohjola and its customers.

A full-year earnings estimate for 2026 will only be provided for OP Pohjola, in OP Pohjola's financial statements bulletin and in its interim and half-year financial reports.

The most significant uncertainties affecting OP Corporate Bank's earnings performance relate to developments in the business environment, the capital market, and developments in impairment loss on receivables. Forward-looking statements expressing the management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions are based on the current view on developments in the economy, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Financial reporting

Schedule for financial reports in 2026:

Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January‒31 December 2026 10 February 2027 Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements 2026 Week 11, 2027 OP Corporate Bank plc's Corporate Governance Statement 2026 Week 11, 2027

Schedule for financial reports for 2027:

Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2027 29 April 2027 Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2027 28 July 2027 Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2027 28 October 2027

Helsinki, 27 October 2026

OP Corporate Bank plc

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Katja Keitaanniemi, CEO, tel. +358 10 252 1387

Piia Kumpulainen, Chief Communications Officer, tel. +358 10 252 7317

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op.fi

OP Corporate Bank plc is part of OP Pohjola, Finland's largest provider of financial services. OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP Pohjola's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Pohjola member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other's debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP Pohjola's central bank.