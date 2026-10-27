OP Corporate Bank Plc's Interim Report 1 January30 September 2026
|€ million
|Q1–3/2026
|Q1–3/2025
|Change, %
|Q1–4/2025
|Operating profit (loss), € million
|388
|442
|-12.2
|559
|Corporate Banking and Capital Markets
|212
|268
|-20.8
|343
|Asset and Sales Finance Services and Payment Transfers
|108
|152
|-29.4
|184
|Baltics
|17
|29
|-41.9
|38
|Group Functions
|51
|-7
|-
|-7
|Total income
|636
|621
|2.3
|833
|Total expenses
|-229
|-218
|4.8
|-306
|Cost/income ratio, %*
|36.0
|35.2
|0.8
|36.8
|Return on equity (ROE), %*
|7.8
|9.4
|-1.7
|8.6
|Return on assets (ROA), %*
|0.5
|0.6
|-0.1
|0.6
|30 Sep 2026
|30 Sep 2025
|Change, %
|31 Dec 2025
|CET1 ratio, %*
|13.3
|14.2
|-0.8
|14.1
|Loan portfolio, € million
|31,555
|28,723
|9.9
|29,079
|Guarantee portfolio, € million
|2,888
|2,712
|6.5
|2,662
|Other exposures, € million**
|7,171
|5,262
|36.3
|5,579
|Deposits, € million
|16,309
|16,060
|1.5
|16,987
|Ratio of non-performing exposures to exposures, %*
|1.4
|1.3
|0.1
|1.4
|Ratio of impairment loss on receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, %*
|0.07
|-0.17
|0.24
|-0.10
Comparatives for the income statement items are based on the corresponding figures in 2025. Unless otherwise specified, figures from the end of 2025 are used as comparatives for balance-sheet and other cross-sectional items.
* Change in ratio, percentage point(s).
** Including loan commitments
Outlook
The Finnish economy is expected to grow faster in 2026 than in the previous year. Geopolitical uncertainty or the escalation of geopolitical crises may affect the capital markets and the economic environment of OP Pohjola and its customers.
A full-year earnings estimate for 2026 will only be provided for OP Pohjola, in OP Pohjola's financial statements bulletin and in its interim and half-year financial reports.
The most significant uncertainties affecting OP Corporate Bank's earnings performance relate to developments in the business environment, the capital market, and developments in impairment loss on receivables. Forward-looking statements expressing the management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions are based on the current view on developments in the economy, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.
Financial reporting
Schedule for financial reports in 2026:
|Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January‒31 December 2026
|10 February 2027
|Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements 2026
|Week 11, 2027
|OP Corporate Bank plc's Corporate Governance Statement 2026
|Week 11, 2027
Schedule for financial reports for 2027:
|Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2027
|29 April 2027
|Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2027
|28 July 2027
|Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2027
|28 October 2027
Helsinki, 27 October 2026
OP Corporate Bank plc
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Katja Keitaanniemi, CEO, tel. +358 10 252 1387
Piia Kumpulainen, Chief Communications Officer, tel. +358 10 252 7317
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange)
LSE London Stock Exchange
Major media
op.fi
OP Corporate Bank plc is part of OP Pohjola, Finland's largest provider of financial services. OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP Pohjola's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Pohjola member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other's debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP Pohjola's central bank.
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