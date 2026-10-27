SFJ Chief Pannun's Protest Funding Offer Under Scanner, Punjab Youth In Focus

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Proscribed terrorist and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun reportedly announced financial assistance for ongoing protest movements in India, prompting security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into potential foreign interference.

There have been allegations and counter-allegations when it comes to foreign funding that have been fuelling protests in India. Although Pannun does not make it clear why he wants to fund the protests, the Indian security agencies are looking into this offer.

An Intelligence Bureau official stated that while Pannun routinely issues such statements during domestic agitations, authorities are treating the announcement with utmost seriousness rather than dismissing it as a mere publicity stunt.

“He had allegedly adopted a similar approach during the farmers' protests and now appears keen to get involved in matters concerning the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). However, Pannun's statement cannot be dismissed as a publicity stunt and needs to be investigated,” the official said.

“Pannun is playing the long game, with the youth of Punjab as his ultimate target. He has been trying to influence and incite young people in the state to join the Khalistan movement. His offer to fund the CJP protests in India could be an attempt to test the waters and gauge the response,” the official added.

Another official said that if Pannun was indeed attempting to raise funds, it would amount to foreign interference and warrant a thorough investigation.

The remarks come amid intelligence inputs flagging an increase in drug trafficking abroad, allegedly aimed at financing groups such as Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), the official said.

Another official said Pannun wants to see what kind of traction he would get by interfering with the ongoing protests. The larger game is Punjab, and Pannun is of the view that if he gains traction with the youth of the ongoing protests, he could replicate the same in Punjab as well, the official said.

With the Punjab Assembly elections approaching, youth-related concerns are likely to figure prominently in the political debate. Several surveys have highlighted the problems faced by young people in the state. For first-time voters and other young electors, unemployment, drug abuse and the lack of adequate opportunities are likely to be among the key issues demanding answers from political parties.

These are very serious issues, and if the government in the state fails to act upon them, it could well rile up the youth, and they would eventually end up taking to the streets.

This is something that Pannun is looking to capitalise on. He is trying to get the youth on to the streets by offering them morale and financial support.

The SFJ chief hopes this could be channelised into anger and frustration, and eventually these youth will join the Khalistan movement on the pretext that the government has failed to live up to their expectations, an official said.