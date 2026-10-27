From Security Guard To Businessman: How Kenyan Single Dad Built Kids A New Life In Dubai

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) When Kenyan expat Felix Shikoli Mate first walked out of Dubai airport in the summer of 2017, the heat was so harsh that he thought he made a mistake.“I thought I had used the wrong exit, where they are cooking or something," he recalled, speaking to Khaleej Times. "I ran back inside the airport and I was told, that is the life in Dubai."

The next day, he started work as a security guard in the basement of a car park.

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More than nine years later, the 35-year-old single father of two runs UAE Ninja Warrior, a fitness business that employs 10 people and partners with the company he once worked for. He has also brought his daughters -now aged 11 and 14- to Dubai and is training them to be athletes.

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On October 26, a social media post documenting Felix's hard journey went viral, racking up over 27,000 likes within just a day. He admits that his journey was difficult, but it is the drive to give his daughters a better life than his that keeps him going.

'I sold everything I had'

Felix left Kenya because he wanted to secure a future for his children. "I used to run a business, but it was just making me enough money for food every day,” he said.“There were no savings and I wanted to give my kids a good future.”

That is how he decided to the come to the UAE. He went for an interview in Kenya and passed. But to secure the job, he had to pay an agent thousands of dirhams.“I had to sell everything I had and take a loan,” he said.“Then I took my kids to live with my aunt."

The day after he landed, Felix began his job as a security guard, working night shifts in a parking basement. But before he went to sleep after his shift, he used to cycle around the neighborhood for three laps on a friend's borrowed bike. It helped him sleep and offered a connection to his past as an athlete.

One day, Felix met someone from the Emirates Cycling Club and asked if he could join them.“He gave me the location,” he said.“So, after work, I borrowed the bike and followed them. But I rode a little bit behind them, because my bike was old and I didn't have the uniform. I didn't want to embarrass them."

He made friends with the group. They began sending a car to pick him up for training, gave him a bike and a uniform.

"They never gave me money, but they gave me an environment that made me grow," he said. "After cycling, they used to go for coffee. I would sit there and listen to them talk about their families and I would think about my kids back home. When will they come here?"

A fresh start

Felix eventually left the security guard job for a role at a sports academy. There he set up and introduced Ninja Warrior-style obstacle training after falling in love with the American show. But the move went wrong when his new company didn't process his visa on time, and his old employer listed him as absconding.

He had to spend two weeks in jail until his new boss came to his rescue. "The parents and kids (who were training at the academy) were so happy with me, so the company wanted me to work for them,” he said.“So, the company paid my fine and processed my visa.”

He stayed at the academy for four years, training clients and building connections. When Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the Gov Games - now called the Dubai Games - it was Felix's moment to shine. Government teams, including those from Dubai Police, the municipality and the RTA, came to his Ninja Warrior course to practice.

After five years at the job, Felix asked his employer for a different arrangement: instead of a flight home, he wanted his children to visit. They came for a month, and he showed them his life here but at the airport, everyone cried and he became even more determined to bring his children to Dubai for good.

However, when he went back to work, he was let go. His visa was cancelled and he was given one month to find a job. When he couldn't, he started coaching people in cycling, personal training and anything else he could. What started as a desperate attempt to stay afloat soon became his calling. He started getting so many requests for coaching that he had to hire others and as the demand increased, he managed to register his business and get a visa.

Soon, he started UAE Ninja Warrior, a coaching programme that he has set up to train people in cycling, skating and overcoming obstacles. He bought obstacle equipment from China, piece by piece, on instalments. He built the business slowly, hiring staff as demand grew. Today, he has 10 employees and a licence that is more than five years old.

Life with his daughters

It was during his hustle to build his business that Felix brought his younger daughter, Ridemtta Nikita, to Dubai to live with him. At the time, she was five. He home-schooled her for a year, teaching her from books he bought online.

A year later, he brought his older daughter, Rosemary Bakhitta, then nine. Life became a routine: school runs, training, work but money was tight. When he couldn't pay school fees, they would go to the Water Canal and study with borrowed books. In summer, they collected plastic bottles and redeemed them at recycling machines in the mall for points - which they used to fuel the car.

"It was hard, but in Dubai, everything is possible," he said.

Today, both daughters are in school - one in grade nine, the other in grade six - and both are athletes. The younger one runs, plays football and swims. Last weekend she travelled to Qatar alone for a football tournament. The older one throws javelin.

His life is still a hustle, he doesn't sleep for more than four hours a night. After a day full of coaching, he comes home late at night to cook meals for the next day and prepare lunchboxes. But he is not complaining. "I don't think I could have done this in any other country but the UAE," he said.“Here, if you work hard enough, there are always opportunities.”

Felix's dream is simple: to have a safe place for his children and a future where they don't go through the hardships what he went through. "I want to break that cycle," he said. "I want to give them education. I want to make sure they're good in sport. I want them to live a life they will be happy with."

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