The Shining Megastar Elissa and Akcent to Headline an Exceptional New Year’s Eve Celebration at Rixos Montaza Alexandria

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Alexandria, Egypt: Rixos Montaza Alexandria is set to welcome the New Year with an extraordinary evening of music, elegance, and celebration, featuring the shining Lebanese superstar Elissa, alongside the renowned band Akcent, on 31 December 2026.



Under the leadership of Wael El Shazly, Rixos Montaza Alexandria continues to reinforce its position as a premier destination for luxury hospitality and distinguished entertainment, bringing together celebrated artists and exceptional experiences in one of Alexandria’s most prestigious destinations.



The highly anticipated New Year’s Eve celebration promises an enchanting atmosphere, captivating musical performances, and an unforgettable countdown to 2027. The evening will offer guests a remarkable opportunity to bid farewell to the year and welcome new beginnings in an atmosphere defined by sophistication, energy, and world-class hospitality.



With its distinguished setting and commitment to creating memorable experiences, Rixos Montaza Alexandria continues to set the stage for remarkable celebrations, transforming special occasions into lasting memories.



As the countdown to the New Year begins, guests are invited to be part of an exceptional night where music, celebration, and refined hospitality come together to welcome 2027 in style.

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