InterContinental Muscat hosts breast cancer awareness session in collaboration with Oman Cancer Association
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) InterContinental Muscat hosted a breast cancer awareness session in collaboration with the Oman Cancer Association on 26 October 2026, reaffirming its commitment to community wellbeing and corporate social responsibility (CSR).
The partnership between InterContinental Muscat and the Oman Cancer Association (OCA) spans approximately 10 years, reflecting a shared commitment to promoting health awareness and supporting community wellbeing.
Held in the hotel’s Sur meeting venue to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the initiative was organised exclusively for hotel colleagues, bringing together women staff members and the hotel’s management team to promote greater understanding of breast health and the importance of early detection.
The session was led by Dr Rajyashree N. Kutty, a Specialist Surgeon with 25 years of experience in breast diseases, breast care, breast cancer screening and awareness. Through an informative presentation and open discussion, she shared insights intended to help participants feel better informed and more confident about taking proactive steps to protect their health.
Speaking about the initiative, Sebastian Thomas, General Manager of InterContinental Muscat, said, “We believe hospitality extends beyond caring for our guests to making a positive difference in the wider community. By collaborating with the Oman Cancer Association, we are proud to create opportunities for meaningful conversations about health and encourage awareness that can make a lasting difference. We are committed to making this an annual initiative every October, bringing our colleagues together each year to promote breast health awareness and reinforce the importance of early detection.”
Basim Al Hasani, Director of Human Resources at InterContinental Muscat, added, “Our colleagues are at the heart of everything we do. This session reflects our commitment to creating a supportive workplace where wellbeing is valued and where colleagues feel empowered with knowledge that can help them take charge of their health.”
The event included an awareness talk and discussion, followed by a 30-minute interactive session that gave attendees an opportunity to interact with Dr Rajyashree and raise questions in a more informal setting.
By hosting this awareness session during October, the hotel sought to reinforce simple messages of informed conversations and timely attention to breast health can play an important role in early detection and care.
The initiative formed part of InterContinental Muscat's ongoing CSR efforts, which place importance on colleague wellbeing, community engagement and partnerships that contribute to positive social impact.
The partnership between InterContinental Muscat and the Oman Cancer Association (OCA) spans approximately 10 years, reflecting a shared commitment to promoting health awareness and supporting community wellbeing.
Held in the hotel’s Sur meeting venue to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the initiative was organised exclusively for hotel colleagues, bringing together women staff members and the hotel’s management team to promote greater understanding of breast health and the importance of early detection.
The session was led by Dr Rajyashree N. Kutty, a Specialist Surgeon with 25 years of experience in breast diseases, breast care, breast cancer screening and awareness. Through an informative presentation and open discussion, she shared insights intended to help participants feel better informed and more confident about taking proactive steps to protect their health.
Speaking about the initiative, Sebastian Thomas, General Manager of InterContinental Muscat, said, “We believe hospitality extends beyond caring for our guests to making a positive difference in the wider community. By collaborating with the Oman Cancer Association, we are proud to create opportunities for meaningful conversations about health and encourage awareness that can make a lasting difference. We are committed to making this an annual initiative every October, bringing our colleagues together each year to promote breast health awareness and reinforce the importance of early detection.”
Basim Al Hasani, Director of Human Resources at InterContinental Muscat, added, “Our colleagues are at the heart of everything we do. This session reflects our commitment to creating a supportive workplace where wellbeing is valued and where colleagues feel empowered with knowledge that can help them take charge of their health.”
The event included an awareness talk and discussion, followed by a 30-minute interactive session that gave attendees an opportunity to interact with Dr Rajyashree and raise questions in a more informal setting.
By hosting this awareness session during October, the hotel sought to reinforce simple messages of informed conversations and timely attention to breast health can play an important role in early detection and care.
The initiative formed part of InterContinental Muscat's ongoing CSR efforts, which place importance on colleague wellbeing, community engagement and partnerships that contribute to positive social impact.
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