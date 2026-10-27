5 Companies Transforming India’s Commercial Kitchen Equipment Industry
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .
India's foodservice sector is growing quickly. A joint NRAI–Redseer report projects the total market will grow about 10–11% a year, reaching about US$150 billion by FY31. Much of this growth comes from formats that depend heavily on equipment: a Swiggy–Kearney study found that cloud kitchens, QSRs, and dessert parlours are expected to grow faster than the market average. Expansion is also moving beyond the metros. A Grant Thornton Bharat–NRAI study reported that 94% of restaurant operators are targeting Tier-II and III cities.
As operators scale, commercial kitchen equipment is becoming a strategic investment rather than an afterthought. Refrigeration, food preparation, and professional coffee-making systems help them make better use of space, handle higher order volumes, and keep food quality consistent. Here are five companies shaping this landscape.
1. Trufrost & Butler
Trufrost & Butler is based in Gurugram and was founded in 2018 by Neeraj Seth and Satish Dudeja. Both founders had decades of experience in commercial refrigeration and kitchen solutions. The company sells under two brands: Trufrost for refrigeration and Butler for kitchen and cooking equipment. Its portfolio covers refrigeration, food preparation and beverage equipment, and it pitches these on dependable performance and a faster return on investment. Its customers span hotels, restaurants, cafés, QSRs, cloud kitchens, bakeries and bars.
Its product range also addresses Indian menus. For example, its compact Gusto Junior conveyor oven fits on a 700mm-deep counter and runs on single-phase power, which suits kiosks, food courts and food trucks. In September 2025, the company raised $7 million in growth funding from Carpediem Capital.
2. Kaapi Solutions
Vikram Khurana founded Kaapi Solutions in 2017. The Delhi-based company aims to be a one-stop solutions provider for India's growing coffee industry. It supplies imported coffee machines to customers ranging from upscale cafés to five-star hotel chains, and it also offers equipment consultation, installation, barista training, and after-sales service.
One of its core strengths is a long-standing partnership with the Italian espresso brand Astoria. Recently, the company has started assembling coffee machines locally in India and is moving into home coffee machines, building on its service network. These steps fit the wider push to localise and to meet rising demand from India's specialty coffee scene.
3. Elanpro
Elan Professional Appliances, best known by its Elanpro brand, was set up in September 2009. Its founders, Sanjay Jain, Ranjan Jain and Shashank Joshi, had long backgrounds in refrigeration. The company is headquartered in New Delhi. It focuses on commercial refrigeration for hotels, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, ice cream and beverage businesses, food retail and healthcare.
Its range now includes a new stainless steel kitchen refrigeration line, bakery equipment, beverage dispensers, softy and slush machines, cold rooms, ice machines and AI-enabled vending machines.
4. Blue Star
Blue Star was established in 1943 and is one of India's leading air conditioning and refrigeration companies. Its commercial refrigeration business serves foodservice operators directly. The company offers kitchen refrigeration including reach-in chillers and freezers, blast freezers, back-bar chillers, undercounters, ice machines and saladettes. Alongside these, it sells deep freezers, visi coolers and modular cold rooms with insulated panels and hermetic, semi-hermetic and rack-based refrigeration systems.
5. Rockwell Industries
Rockwell Industries was founded in 1986 and has grown into a leading Indian manufacturer of commercial refrigeration appliances. It was also one of the first companies in India to offer CFC-free refrigeration. Its portfolio for professional kitchens includes reach-in chillers and freezers, under-counter units, back-bar coolers and commercial ice machines. The wider range serves sectors such as ice cream, dairy, food and beverage, frozen food, cold storage and medical customers.
India's foodservice sector is growing quickly. A joint NRAI–Redseer report projects the total market will grow about 10–11% a year, reaching about US$150 billion by FY31. Much of this growth comes from formats that depend heavily on equipment: a Swiggy–Kearney study found that cloud kitchens, QSRs, and dessert parlours are expected to grow faster than the market average. Expansion is also moving beyond the metros. A Grant Thornton Bharat–NRAI study reported that 94% of restaurant operators are targeting Tier-II and III cities.
As operators scale, commercial kitchen equipment is becoming a strategic investment rather than an afterthought. Refrigeration, food preparation, and professional coffee-making systems help them make better use of space, handle higher order volumes, and keep food quality consistent. Here are five companies shaping this landscape.
1. Trufrost & Butler
Trufrost & Butler is based in Gurugram and was founded in 2018 by Neeraj Seth and Satish Dudeja. Both founders had decades of experience in commercial refrigeration and kitchen solutions. The company sells under two brands: Trufrost for refrigeration and Butler for kitchen and cooking equipment. Its portfolio covers refrigeration, food preparation and beverage equipment, and it pitches these on dependable performance and a faster return on investment. Its customers span hotels, restaurants, cafés, QSRs, cloud kitchens, bakeries and bars.
Its product range also addresses Indian menus. For example, its compact Gusto Junior conveyor oven fits on a 700mm-deep counter and runs on single-phase power, which suits kiosks, food courts and food trucks. In September 2025, the company raised $7 million in growth funding from Carpediem Capital.
2. Kaapi Solutions
Vikram Khurana founded Kaapi Solutions in 2017. The Delhi-based company aims to be a one-stop solutions provider for India's growing coffee industry. It supplies imported coffee machines to customers ranging from upscale cafés to five-star hotel chains, and it also offers equipment consultation, installation, barista training, and after-sales service.
One of its core strengths is a long-standing partnership with the Italian espresso brand Astoria. Recently, the company has started assembling coffee machines locally in India and is moving into home coffee machines, building on its service network. These steps fit the wider push to localise and to meet rising demand from India's specialty coffee scene.
3. Elanpro
Elan Professional Appliances, best known by its Elanpro brand, was set up in September 2009. Its founders, Sanjay Jain, Ranjan Jain and Shashank Joshi, had long backgrounds in refrigeration. The company is headquartered in New Delhi. It focuses on commercial refrigeration for hotels, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, ice cream and beverage businesses, food retail and healthcare.
Its range now includes a new stainless steel kitchen refrigeration line, bakery equipment, beverage dispensers, softy and slush machines, cold rooms, ice machines and AI-enabled vending machines.
4. Blue Star
Blue Star was established in 1943 and is one of India's leading air conditioning and refrigeration companies. Its commercial refrigeration business serves foodservice operators directly. The company offers kitchen refrigeration including reach-in chillers and freezers, blast freezers, back-bar chillers, undercounters, ice machines and saladettes. Alongside these, it sells deep freezers, visi coolers and modular cold rooms with insulated panels and hermetic, semi-hermetic and rack-based refrigeration systems.
5. Rockwell Industries
Rockwell Industries was founded in 1986 and has grown into a leading Indian manufacturer of commercial refrigeration appliances. It was also one of the first companies in India to offer CFC-free refrigeration. Its portfolio for professional kitchens includes reach-in chillers and freezers, under-counter units, back-bar coolers and commercial ice machines. The wider range serves sectors such as ice cream, dairy, food and beverage, frozen food, cold storage and medical customers.
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