Hair Care Tips for Frizzy Hair in Humid Weather
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .
By Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO of Surya Brasil
Hair responds to the monsoon almost immediately, the instant the air around it grows heavy with moisture. A style that sits beautifully in the morning often begins to soften by afternoon, gently losing its shape strand by strand. It is a natural response to the moisture in the air, and understanding this tendency makes it easier to care for hair with greater patience and tenderness.
Frizz touches nearly every kind of hair through the humid months — fine or thick, straight or curled, it makes little difference. Every strand takes in moisture from the air around it, and monsoon air simply carries more of it than the rest of the year does. Whether that moisture settles in evenly or not comes down to the cuticle, the fine outer layer resting over each strand. When it lies smooth, moisture settles in evenly, and hair keeps its shape with quiet composure. When it lifts, even slightly, moisture enters unevenly, and it is this small imbalance that shows itself as frizz.
What offers real comfort is that hair science has come to understand this particular behaviour rather well, and the care available today reflects that. A few thoughtful habits, kept up through the season, are often all it takes to help hair hold its ease.
Everyday Habits That Bring Out Hair's Natural Ease
A few gentle habits, kept up with care, make a genuine difference here. Choosing plant-based ingredients over harsher alternatives goes some way in preserving hair's natural balance through the season. Lukewarm water, rather than hot, keeps the cuticle from lifting more than it needs to, and a nourishing conditioner afterward leaves behind a softness that lasts well into a humid afternoon.
Allowing hair to air-dry for a while before any heat styling helps too, as does smoothing products through hair while it still holds a trace of dampness, since they settle far more kindly onto damp strands than onto ones that are already dry.
Plant-Based Formulations: Why They Are Winning Trust
There is a gentle wisdom behind why plant-based hair care continues to find such favour in humid places. Oils and extracts drawn from plants tend to rest alongside hair's own structure instead of sitting on top of it, and that is largely why the smoothing they offer feels so effortless.
Henna has held a cherished place in hair care for generations, valued for its conditioning properties and the graceful way it smooths each strand's surface. Formulations rooted in Indian botanical tradition are now pairing this beloved ingredient with herbs native to the Amazon, bringing two distinct plant heritages together in a single product.
Besides henna, ingredients like amla, hibiscus, buriti, and brahmi have always been used to increase hair strength and shine, whereas aloe vera and coconut oil have been known to provide deep nourishment for frizzy hair.
Ayurveda tends to influence the way these substances are combined, favouring balance and nourishment. Paired with modern extraction and stabilisation methods, the resulting formulations hold their consistency with a steadiness older, purely traditional methods could not always manage.
There is also a growing attention to the ingredients themselves. Some brands steer clear of ammonia and related chemicals like ethanolamine, diethanolamine, and triethanolamine — commonly used for faster processing and stronger colour payoff. Others go further still, following clean ingredient standards that rule out thousands of potentially harmful substances altogether.
Welcoming Humid Days with Ease and Confidence
Caring for frizz through humid weather comes down to a gentle understanding of the cuticle, a few consistent habits that honour hair's natural texture, and formulations shaped by both cherished botanical tradition and thoughtful modern science. With these quietly in place, humid days need not unsettle a good hairstyle, and hair can hold its shape with warmth, softness and lasting ease.
By Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO of Surya Brasil
Hair responds to the monsoon almost immediately, the instant the air around it grows heavy with moisture. A style that sits beautifully in the morning often begins to soften by afternoon, gently losing its shape strand by strand. It is a natural response to the moisture in the air, and understanding this tendency makes it easier to care for hair with greater patience and tenderness.
Frizz touches nearly every kind of hair through the humid months — fine or thick, straight or curled, it makes little difference. Every strand takes in moisture from the air around it, and monsoon air simply carries more of it than the rest of the year does. Whether that moisture settles in evenly or not comes down to the cuticle, the fine outer layer resting over each strand. When it lies smooth, moisture settles in evenly, and hair keeps its shape with quiet composure. When it lifts, even slightly, moisture enters unevenly, and it is this small imbalance that shows itself as frizz.
What offers real comfort is that hair science has come to understand this particular behaviour rather well, and the care available today reflects that. A few thoughtful habits, kept up through the season, are often all it takes to help hair hold its ease.
Everyday Habits That Bring Out Hair's Natural Ease
A few gentle habits, kept up with care, make a genuine difference here. Choosing plant-based ingredients over harsher alternatives goes some way in preserving hair's natural balance through the season. Lukewarm water, rather than hot, keeps the cuticle from lifting more than it needs to, and a nourishing conditioner afterward leaves behind a softness that lasts well into a humid afternoon.
Allowing hair to air-dry for a while before any heat styling helps too, as does smoothing products through hair while it still holds a trace of dampness, since they settle far more kindly onto damp strands than onto ones that are already dry.
Plant-Based Formulations: Why They Are Winning Trust
There is a gentle wisdom behind why plant-based hair care continues to find such favour in humid places. Oils and extracts drawn from plants tend to rest alongside hair's own structure instead of sitting on top of it, and that is largely why the smoothing they offer feels so effortless.
Henna has held a cherished place in hair care for generations, valued for its conditioning properties and the graceful way it smooths each strand's surface. Formulations rooted in Indian botanical tradition are now pairing this beloved ingredient with herbs native to the Amazon, bringing two distinct plant heritages together in a single product.
Besides henna, ingredients like amla, hibiscus, buriti, and brahmi have always been used to increase hair strength and shine, whereas aloe vera and coconut oil have been known to provide deep nourishment for frizzy hair.
Ayurveda tends to influence the way these substances are combined, favouring balance and nourishment. Paired with modern extraction and stabilisation methods, the resulting formulations hold their consistency with a steadiness older, purely traditional methods could not always manage.
There is also a growing attention to the ingredients themselves. Some brands steer clear of ammonia and related chemicals like ethanolamine, diethanolamine, and triethanolamine — commonly used for faster processing and stronger colour payoff. Others go further still, following clean ingredient standards that rule out thousands of potentially harmful substances altogether.
Welcoming Humid Days with Ease and Confidence
Caring for frizz through humid weather comes down to a gentle understanding of the cuticle, a few consistent habits that honour hair's natural texture, and formulations shaped by both cherished botanical tradition and thoughtful modern science. With these quietly in place, humid days need not unsettle a good hairstyle, and hair can hold its shape with warmth, softness and lasting ease.
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