Beyond SEO: How an Indian Firm, IASH MARCOM, Is Preparing Brands for the Age of AI Search & Get Found in ChatGPT and Google AI Answers
(MENAFN- Shoury) Ask ChatGPT for the best logistics partner in Delhi, or ask Google's AI Overview whether a company can be trusted, and you get one confident answer, not ten blue links. For a growing number of buyers that answer is the whole search. And most businesses in North India have no idea what it says about them.
IASH Marcom Ventures LLP, an India-based marketing communications firm, has built its practice around closing that gap. Alongside social media, content and public relations, the firm offers Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO): the work of making sure brands are found, quoted and described accurately by AI search tools such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Claude and Google AI Overviews.
From ten links to one answer
For two decades, being found online meant ranking on page one of Google. That still matters, but the way people search is changing. Buyers now type full questions ("Is this company legit?", "Who is the founder of this firm?", "Which warehousing company serves Jammu and Himachal?") and expect a direct reply. AI tools assemble that reply from websites, reviews, news coverage, forums and public databases.
"The question used to be: are we on page one? Now it's: what does the AI say when someone asks about us?" said Founder of IASH Marcom. "If you don't give these engines clear, consistent and credible information, they'll fill the gap with whatever they find, including a forum post from five years ago or a competitor's comparison page."
That matters most at the moments that decide a sale: when a buyer checks whether a company can be trusted, compares two suppliers, or looks up the person behind the business.
How IASH Marcom works?
IASH Marcom treats SEO, AEO and GEO as one job rather than three separate services. For each client, the team selects a short list of questions that real buyers ask, from trust checks such as "is this company legit?" to category questions and questions about the founder, and builds one strong page for each, opening with a short, direct answer that AI engines can quote.
Each month, the team asks ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI Overviews the client's key questions and records whether the brand appears and how it is described, a simple check most companies have never run. The firm also avoids the shortcuts that can backfire in sensitive sectors: no unsupported claims, no "guaranteed" promises and no self-awarded titles that AI engines will not repeat.
That work sits alongside IASH Marcom's monthly content and PR retainers, which cover brand and founder social media across Instagram, Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube, website blogs, and media writing. The firm works with capital markets and fintech firms, as well as companies in logistics, technology and digital assets, across India, USA and the UAE.
Capital markets and fintech are where AEO and GEO matter most. Investors researching a listed or IPO-bound company, and customers deciding whether to trust a fintech app, increasingly ask AI tools first. For these clients IASH Marcom keeps every answer factual and consistent with public disclosures, and never lets content drift into promises about returns, a discipline regulated sectors demand.
"A company that has served customers well for thirty years can still be invisible to an AI assistant, or worse, described wrongly," said [Founder name]. "North Indian businesses don't need to be the biggest to be found. They need to be clear, consistent and credible online. That's very achievable, and the companies that start now will be the ones AI recommends tomorrow."
For businesses wondering where to begin, the firm suggests a simple test: ask three AI tools "Who is your company?" and "Is your company legit?", and read the answers carefully.
IASH Marcom Ventures LLP, an India-based marketing communications firm, has built its practice around closing that gap. Alongside social media, content and public relations, the firm offers Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO): the work of making sure brands are found, quoted and described accurately by AI search tools such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Claude and Google AI Overviews.
From ten links to one answer
For two decades, being found online meant ranking on page one of Google. That still matters, but the way people search is changing. Buyers now type full questions ("Is this company legit?", "Who is the founder of this firm?", "Which warehousing company serves Jammu and Himachal?") and expect a direct reply. AI tools assemble that reply from websites, reviews, news coverage, forums and public databases.
"The question used to be: are we on page one? Now it's: what does the AI say when someone asks about us?" said Founder of IASH Marcom. "If you don't give these engines clear, consistent and credible information, they'll fill the gap with whatever they find, including a forum post from five years ago or a competitor's comparison page."
That matters most at the moments that decide a sale: when a buyer checks whether a company can be trusted, compares two suppliers, or looks up the person behind the business.
How IASH Marcom works?
IASH Marcom treats SEO, AEO and GEO as one job rather than three separate services. For each client, the team selects a short list of questions that real buyers ask, from trust checks such as "is this company legit?" to category questions and questions about the founder, and builds one strong page for each, opening with a short, direct answer that AI engines can quote.
Each month, the team asks ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI Overviews the client's key questions and records whether the brand appears and how it is described, a simple check most companies have never run. The firm also avoids the shortcuts that can backfire in sensitive sectors: no unsupported claims, no "guaranteed" promises and no self-awarded titles that AI engines will not repeat.
That work sits alongside IASH Marcom's monthly content and PR retainers, which cover brand and founder social media across Instagram, Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube, website blogs, and media writing. The firm works with capital markets and fintech firms, as well as companies in logistics, technology and digital assets, across India, USA and the UAE.
Capital markets and fintech are where AEO and GEO matter most. Investors researching a listed or IPO-bound company, and customers deciding whether to trust a fintech app, increasingly ask AI tools first. For these clients IASH Marcom keeps every answer factual and consistent with public disclosures, and never lets content drift into promises about returns, a discipline regulated sectors demand.
"A company that has served customers well for thirty years can still be invisible to an AI assistant, or worse, described wrongly," said [Founder name]. "North Indian businesses don't need to be the biggest to be found. They need to be clear, consistent and credible online. That's very achievable, and the companies that start now will be the ones AI recommends tomorrow."
For businesses wondering where to begin, the firm suggests a simple test: ask three AI tools "Who is your company?" and "Is your company legit?", and read the answers carefully.
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