Things You Didn't Know You Could BBQ (But Absolutely Should)
(MENAFN- niknak pr) BBQ season is officially back and there is no better way to enjoy your time outdoors than with friends and family. Light the grill, put together a quick BBQ shopping list, buy some throwaway plates and you’re set to go. But before you reach for the usual burgers and sausages, what if the most interesting things at your next BBQ aren't the things you'd normally think to grill? From fruit that tastes better with a little char to unexpected ingredients that transform a steak, Organic Foods & Cafe gives five ways to shake up your BBQ menu without making hosting a full-time job.
The DIY burger station, with a twist
To keep a relaxing day but adding a fun theme, try a ‘build your burger’ station where guests essentially make their own meal. This is great for kids and adults enjoy it too. Grab brioche buns and serve with beef burgers, chicken burgers or even a Kale & Quinoa burger for the vegetarian crowd. You can then be as creative with the toppings as you like, from the traditional grilled tomatoes, mushrooms and caramalised onions. But why not add a unique spin with the likes of pineapple on the grill, making it smoky and sweet yet a juicy addition to your burger. Or try charred avocado by slicing it down middle and grilling it for a minute or two to then scoop up and smear on your bun. Additionally, grilled zucchini ribbons add a delicious extra layer of smokiness to the burger.
The perfect crust for your steak rub
If you want to pull out a showstopper that keeps the crowd drooling for more try Organic Rib Eye Steak, which is free range and Grass-fed from Australia. The perfect crust doesn’t need much preparation and can be made in advance with a few ingredients like salt, pepper, garlic flakes, and a sprinkle of brown sugar. Additionally, and for an unconventional twist, use ground coffee and unsweetened cocoa powder as a part of your BBQ rub, offering an unexpectedly rich, roasted flavour, bringing out the flavour of the beef and help create that gorgeous, dark BBQ crust packed with smoky, charred goodness.
The ultimate gourmet hotdog
The hotdog is already a key staple for a BBQ and it is always a crowd pleaser with Organic Beef Sausages that never disappoints. However, at a South African braai, the Organic Beef Boerewors is the star. Pair it with caramalised onions and grilled peaches that were charred for 5 minutes on the grill to make the ultimate sweet and tangy relish and the upgrade no one knew they needed. Add to a soft roll and it is the gourmet hotdog everyone will be coming back for more.
Veggie party
Vegetables shouldn't be an afterthought at a BBQ, especially when a little heat can completely transform them. Try thick cauliflower steaks brushed with olive oil, smoked paprika and garlic, or grill aubergine slices until soft and smoky before serving with hummus. Corn on the cob gets an upgrade with chilli, lime and a little butter. For something unexpected, grill thick watermelon wedges briefly until lightly marked, then finish with crumbled feta and fresh mint. Serve alongside chicken skewers or make the vegetables the main event.
Sweet treats
What is a BBQ without desserts? While the flame is dying down, end the day with golden-grilled bananas, mangoes or sweet pineapple and of course, soft marshmallows on a stick. Or try some sweet treats like the Organic Chocolate Brownies, Chocolate Decadence slice or Organic Foods & Cafe’s range of desserts and cakes. This is a definite treat to suit all tastes and leave everyone wanting more.
The best BBQs aren't necessarily the most elaborate and sometimes all it takes is one unexpected ingredient to turn a familiar favourite into something worth talking about. For those planning to fire up the grill, Organic Foods & Café is offering discounts on selected meats on 7–8 November and alternate weekends thereafter until the end of November.
The DIY burger station, with a twist
To keep a relaxing day but adding a fun theme, try a ‘build your burger’ station where guests essentially make their own meal. This is great for kids and adults enjoy it too. Grab brioche buns and serve with beef burgers, chicken burgers or even a Kale & Quinoa burger for the vegetarian crowd. You can then be as creative with the toppings as you like, from the traditional grilled tomatoes, mushrooms and caramalised onions. But why not add a unique spin with the likes of pineapple on the grill, making it smoky and sweet yet a juicy addition to your burger. Or try charred avocado by slicing it down middle and grilling it for a minute or two to then scoop up and smear on your bun. Additionally, grilled zucchini ribbons add a delicious extra layer of smokiness to the burger.
The perfect crust for your steak rub
If you want to pull out a showstopper that keeps the crowd drooling for more try Organic Rib Eye Steak, which is free range and Grass-fed from Australia. The perfect crust doesn’t need much preparation and can be made in advance with a few ingredients like salt, pepper, garlic flakes, and a sprinkle of brown sugar. Additionally, and for an unconventional twist, use ground coffee and unsweetened cocoa powder as a part of your BBQ rub, offering an unexpectedly rich, roasted flavour, bringing out the flavour of the beef and help create that gorgeous, dark BBQ crust packed with smoky, charred goodness.
The ultimate gourmet hotdog
The hotdog is already a key staple for a BBQ and it is always a crowd pleaser with Organic Beef Sausages that never disappoints. However, at a South African braai, the Organic Beef Boerewors is the star. Pair it with caramalised onions and grilled peaches that were charred for 5 minutes on the grill to make the ultimate sweet and tangy relish and the upgrade no one knew they needed. Add to a soft roll and it is the gourmet hotdog everyone will be coming back for more.
Veggie party
Vegetables shouldn't be an afterthought at a BBQ, especially when a little heat can completely transform them. Try thick cauliflower steaks brushed with olive oil, smoked paprika and garlic, or grill aubergine slices until soft and smoky before serving with hummus. Corn on the cob gets an upgrade with chilli, lime and a little butter. For something unexpected, grill thick watermelon wedges briefly until lightly marked, then finish with crumbled feta and fresh mint. Serve alongside chicken skewers or make the vegetables the main event.
Sweet treats
What is a BBQ without desserts? While the flame is dying down, end the day with golden-grilled bananas, mangoes or sweet pineapple and of course, soft marshmallows on a stick. Or try some sweet treats like the Organic Chocolate Brownies, Chocolate Decadence slice or Organic Foods & Cafe’s range of desserts and cakes. This is a definite treat to suit all tastes and leave everyone wanting more.
The best BBQs aren't necessarily the most elaborate and sometimes all it takes is one unexpected ingredient to turn a familiar favourite into something worth talking about. For those planning to fire up the grill, Organic Foods & Café is offering discounts on selected meats on 7–8 November and alternate weekends thereafter until the end of November.
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