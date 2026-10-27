Azerbaijan's Digital Skills Programs Graduate Over 11,000 People - Ministry

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)More than 11,000 people have graduated from the digital skills development programs in Azerbaijan so far, Rashad Bayramov, advisor to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said at the event on "Digital skills: today's results, tomorrow's opportunities" held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Bayramov, the rapid development of technologies is not limited to the creation of new technological opportunities, but also has a serious impact on the labor market, accelerates various processes in society, and changes the requirements for the workforce. Therefore, for the successful implementation of digital transformation, along with the development of technological infrastructure, it's also important to increase investments in human capital.

He noted that evaluating digital development only as an investment in infrastructure means a one-sided approach to the issue. In addition to the creation of new technologies, it is necessary to train specialists with appropriate knowledge and skills for their adoption, proper application, and contribution to the welfare of society.

"Here we are talking not only about the training of IT specialists. Increasing the digital literacy and skills of people working in various fields, and ensuring their effective use of new technologies, are also among the main goals," he remarked.

The ministerial advisor emphasized that the development of human capital constitutes one of the key priorities within the concept of digital development and the relevant action plans signed by the President of Azerbaijan.

He added that extending digital skills development programs to the country's various regions is crucial for broadening access to knowledge and opportunities in this field.

"The agency hosting today's event has implemented over 20 programs, not only in Baku but across nearly 40 regions of the country, with more than 11,000 individuals completing these programs," Bayramov pointed out.

According to him, the presence of international technology companies in Azerbaijan and the establishment of training centers create additional opportunities for the development of local talent, enabling them to acquire practical knowledge and experience. In this regard, the operations of companies such as Andersen, EPAM, and Starship are particularly significant.

Bayramov mentioned that one of the primary objectives is to create conditions for young people and professionals to apply the knowledge they have gained within a real-world work environment and to participate in product development through their work at various companies. This helps in the development of their professional skills and their adaptation to the requirements of the labor market.

The advisor also pointed out that the development of human capital is a long-term process. According to him, it is not possible to fully meet existing needs in this area within a short timeframe, and investments made today will yield results in the future.

He emphasized that expanding digital transformation and enhancing the digital literacy of the population cannot be achieved solely through the efforts of government institutions.

"The role of government institutions alone is not sufficient for the digital transformation of society and the enhancement of digital literacy. In this regard, the collaborative efforts of government bodies, the private sector, and media organizations are of great importance," Bayramov concluded.