Representatives Of All Ethnic Groups And Religions Fought As One Iron Fist During Second Garabagh War - President Ilham Aliyev

Emphasizing that this unity manifested itself during the most challenging periods in Azerbaijan's independent history, the head of state noted that during Armenia's military aggression and occupation, as well as the Second Garabagh War, representatives of all ethnic groups and religions fought as one iron fist, which became a symbol of Azerbaijan's victory.

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