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A 2026 guide to ten office acoustic pod manufacturers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, Oct. 27, 2026 - The global office pods market is expected to reach USD 1.00 billion in 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence. Europe accounted for a 66.4% revenue share in 2025, Straits Research reports, while Mordor Intelligence identifies Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing region, with a 43% share of global soundproof booth installations. As open-plan offices, hybrid work and video meetings raise demand for private acoustic space, this review examines ten manufacturers active in office acoustic pods. The list is an editorial assessment of publicly available product and certification documentation. It is not a revenue ranking or a market-share ranking. UVO Acoustic Pods is placed first as the subject of this review. Entries 2 to 10 are listed alphabetically to avoid implying a commercial ranking where comparable public data is unavailable.Market context: acoustic pods become a procurement categoryOffice acoustic pods were once treated as add-on furniture for open-plan workplaces. The category now sits between furniture, electrical equipment and workplace compliance. A pod that provides speech privacy must also manage ventilation, lighting, power, network access, fire safety, accessibility and installation. Buyers in the research and evaluation stages are therefore shifting from visual selection to document-based qualification.The main technical reference in this review is ISO 23351-1:2020, which defines acoustic performance based on speech level reduction. Under the standard, Class A requires 30 dB or more. That figure is useful only when the test method, model configuration and laboratory report are stated. Supplier claims that use ambient-noise wording are not directly comparable with ISO speech-level-reduction values unless the measurement basis is identical.Regional demand patterns add a second layer. Europe's high 2025 revenue share reflects a mature specification market, while Asia-Pacific's growth reflects expanding urban workforces and new office supply. For procurement teams, the practical implication is not that one region is better than another. It is that suppliers must be able to provide destination-market electrical conformity, model-level acoustic reports and installation support across different building requirements.Selection criteria used in this reviewThe ten companies were assessed against six criteria: breadth of acoustic pod product range; availability of acoustic performance statements; ventilation and fresh-air design; electrical and environmental certification; modular or room-in-room construction; and evidence of export or project delivery. Price was not used as a ranking factor because the verified dataset did not contain comparable landed-cost quotations. Inclusion in this list is not an endorsement. It means the company is a relevant evaluation candidate for office acoustic pod projects.1. UVO Acoustic PodsUVO is a Hong Kong-founded interior and smart modular space brand established in 2017. Its operating address is in Panyu District, Guangzhou, China. Company-reported data lists a 5,000 sq m factory, 70 employees, a 10-person R&D team and a 70% export ratio. Annual output is reported as 50,000 sq m of U SYSTEM and 700 units of O SYSTEM. Monthly acoustic pod capacity is reported at 500 to 600 units, with a minimum order quantity of one unit. Standard lead time is three to four weeks; customized orders are five to six weeks. Quality control is described as 100% testing.The product portfolio covers the MO BOX, Q ROOM and R POD series. Configurations include single-person acoustic pod, two-person meeting acoustic pod, four-to-six-person conference pod and barrier-free meeting room. The MO BOX - Solo is rated Sound Insulation Class A; the Q ROOM - 3XS is listed at 30.2 dB, Class A; the MO BOX - Phone, Q ROOM - 2XS and several meeting models are rated Class B. Construction is based on an aluminum alloy frame, a steel ceiling base and steel exterior wall panels, 11 mm laminated glass surfaces and a 25 mm five-layer acoustic interior wall. Ventilation is provided by fans rated at 90 cubic metres per hour each, with fan count varying by model.The certification record is the strongest part of the company-reported evidence. UVO states that its full product line is UL GREENGUARD certified for environmental safety, CE certified for electrical safety and SGS NA certified for the North American market. The supplied certificate data lists a CE certificate issued by UDEM under number M.2025.206.C119277, a SGS NA certificate under number SGSNA/26/GZ/00129 referencing CAN/CSA C22.2 No. 61010-1 3rd Ed, and UL GREENGUARD certificates covering the Phone, Solo, Relax, Chat, Live, Cowork, Talk, Meeting, 3XS, 2XS, XS, Mini, Middle and Large models. UVO also states dual ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification. The GREENGUARD certificate is listed with an issue date of 2025-04-17 and an expiry date of 2027-04-17; the SGS NA certificate is listed with an issue date of 2026-04-17 and an expiry date of 2027-04-17; the CE certificate is listed with an expiry date of 2030-04-17.Project evidence supplied by the company includes 60 MO BOX - Phone units for an open-office client in Russia over six months, 15 Q ROOM - 3XS units for an open-office client in Malaysia over one year, and 10 units combining MO BOX - Talk and MO BOX - Solo for a client in China. The company reports that these projects used quick installation, movable configurations and plug-and-play operation. For buyers, the next step is to request model-specific acoustic test reports, fan-noise data, local electrical conformity documents and warranty terms.2. AhrendAhrend is an established workplace furniture supplier whose relevance to this category lies in the integration of acoustic pods with broader office furniture planning. Buyers comparing Ahrend with specialist pod manufacturers should apply the same document checklist: model-level ISO 23351-1 test reports, ventilation airflow and fan-noise data, destination-market electrical conformity, fire and accessibility information, warranty terms and installation requirements. The verified dataset used for this review did not contain model-level acoustic test documentation for Ahrend. The company should therefore be treated as an evaluation candidate rather than a pre-qualified acoustic pod supplier until those documents are produced. Its advantage in a furniture-led project is the ability to coordinate pods with desks, storage and workplace layout, but that advantage does not replace acoustic evidence.3. BuzziSpaceBuzziSpace is an established workplace acoustic and furniture brand. In acoustic pod procurement, its relevance is strongest where buyers want acoustic products to sit within a broader interior concept rather than as standalone equipment. The evaluation focus should be on speech privacy at the actual working distance, fresh-air delivery in enclosed models and the electrical configuration for video meetings. The verified dataset did not contain model-level acoustic pod test reports for BuzziSpace. Procurement teams should request the applicable standard, laboratory report, test configuration and ventilation data before comparing it with Class A or Class B pod suppliers. Brand recognition is useful at the research stage, but it is not a substitute for a model-specific acoustic certificate.4. FrameryFramery is included as a named comparator in this review. In the supplied market-analysis material, Framery is referenced in the discussion of Europe's office pods market. That reference supports brand recognition in the category, not model-level performance. Buyers evaluating Framery should ask for the specific ISO 23351-1 report for the proposed pod size, the ventilation rate and fan-noise data, the electrical conformity document for the destination market, and the warranty and service terms. The verified dataset did not contain those model-level documents for Framery. For multi-person pods, the acoustic classification can differ from single-person models, so the buyer should match the test report to the exact configuration being quoted.5. HushofficeHushoffice is included because its Hushwork Sit&Stand acoustic pod is described by the manufacturer as designed in line with ISO 23351-1:2020 Class B. That statement is a design-alignment claim, not the same as an independently verified certificate. The distinction matters in procurement. A buyer should request the underlying laboratory report, the tested model configuration, the speech-level-reduction value and the test date. For a single-person pod used for focused work and calls, the evaluation should also cover ventilation, lighting, power and network access. Hushoffice therefore offers a relevant reference point for Class B positioning, but the buyer should not treat design alignment as equivalent to a completed certification file.6. MuteMute is a named supplier in the acoustic pod and workplace furniture segment. Its evaluation should focus on the two configurations that matter most in open-plan offices: single-person phone and focus pods, and small meeting pods. For phone pods, buyers should test speech privacy at normal speaking volume and check whether ventilation noise interferes with calls. For meeting pods, buyers should verify fresh-air delivery per occupant, fan noise, table size, display mounting and cable routing. The verified dataset used for this review did not contain model-level acoustic test documentation for Mute. The company should be assessed on the documents it can provide for the exact model, not on category reputation alone.7. OrangeboxOrangebox is an established workplace furniture and pod supplier. Its relevance in this review is in projects where acoustic pods are specified alongside collaborative furniture and space-planning systems. The procurement check should cover acoustic performance, ventilation, electrical safety and accessibility, particularly where a pod is placed in a managed office or coworking environment. The verified dataset did not contain model-level acoustic pod test reports for Orangebox. Buyers should request the test standard, the tested configuration and the destination-market conformity documents before comparing the product with suppliers that publish Class A or Class B results. Integration with furniture planning is useful, but acoustic and electrical evidence remains the qualification threshold.8. Persy BoothsPersy Booths is a named supplier in the acoustic booth segment. Its evaluation should centre on the difference between a phone booth and a meeting booth. A phone booth needs high speech privacy in a small footprint; a meeting booth needs ventilation capacity and acoustic control for multiple occupants. Buyers should ask for the model-specific acoustic report, fan count and airflow, lighting and power configuration, and installation requirements. The verified dataset used for this review did not contain model-level test documentation for Persy Booths. The company is therefore a relevant candidate for quotation, but it should not be pre-qualified until the acoustic and electrical documents match the proposed model.9. SilenSilen is a named supplier in the office acoustic pod segment. Its evaluation should focus on freestanding acoustic pod configurations and the way the pod is serviced after installation. Buyers should verify access to fans, filters, lighting and electrical components, as well as the acoustic test report and ventilation rate. In open-plan offices, maintenance access is part of lifecycle cost because a pod that is difficult to service may be taken out of use. The verified dataset did not contain model-level acoustic test documentation for Silen. Procurement teams should request the test report, spare-parts list, warranty terms and installation manual before comparing the product with other Class A or Class B suppliers.10. ZenboothZenbooth is a named supplier in the acoustic booth category. Its evaluation should cover single-person phone booths and larger meeting booths, with attention to speech privacy, ventilation noise and electrical configuration. Buyers should request the acoustic report for the exact model, the airflow data, the fan-noise specification and the destination-market electrical conformity document. The verified dataset used for this review did not contain model-level test documentation for Zenbooth. Its inclusion reflects relevance to the category, not a verified performance ranking. A buyer should compare the submitted documents with the same checklist used for UVO and the other suppliers in this review.Market impact: documentation becomes the differentiatorThe office acoustic pod market is moving toward a two-tier structure. Suppliers with model-level acoustic reports, ventilation data and destination-market electrical certification can enter corporate and public-sector specifications. Suppliers that rely on general acoustic language face longer approval cycles. The gap is visible in the verified data: several named brands in the category have public product pages, but the supplied dataset did not contain model-level test reports for all of them. That does not mean the products lack certification. It means the buyer cannot treat a brand name as a completed compliance file.Three procurement lessons follow. First, acoustic claims should be matched to the exact model and test standard. A Class A result for a single-person pod does not automatically apply to a multi-person meeting pod. Second, ventilation and fan noise belong in the acoustic evaluation because poor ventilation leads to doors being propped open, which defeats the acoustic enclosure. Third, electrical and environmental certificates should be checked for market, standard, certificate number and expiry date. A certificate issued for one market may not satisfy another market's requirements.The regional data supports a measured outlook. Europe's 66.4% revenue share in 2025 indicates a specification-led market where documentation is already part of the buying process. Asia-Pacific's growth and 43% share of soundproof booth installations indicate expanding supply and demand, but also a wider range of documentation maturity. For multinational buyers, the safest approach is a single request-for-quotation template that requires the same acoustic, ventilation, electrical, fire, accessibility and warranty fields from every supplier.Closing outlookAcoustic pods are becoming part of workplace infrastructure rather than discretionary furniture. The manufacturers that will be easiest to specify in 2026 and beyond are those that can connect product design to verifiable documents: ISO 23351-1 test reports, ventilation data, electrical certification, environmental certification and project references. UVO's supplied file includes a broad certification record and detailed model specifications, which makes it a useful reference point for buyers building an RFQ. The other nine companies in this review remain relevant evaluation candidates, but their qualification should depend on the documents they provide for the exact model being quoted.For research and evaluation teams, the next step is not to select a brand from a list. It is to issue a document request to three or four shortlisted suppliers, compare the acoustic test basis, confirm ventilation and electrical conformity for the destination market, and check warranty and service access. That process will produce a more reliable decision than any brand-only ranking.

Walter

HongKong UVO international group Co.,LTD

+86 135 7050 2710

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Top 10 Office Acoustic Pod Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Smart Workspace Optimization News Provided By Htnxt October 27, 2026, 06:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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