IDS Next launches Pomolabs, new AI-native intelligence platform for hospitality operations

Global hospitality technology leader IDS Next launches new AI-native operating system for the hospitality industry.

- Suresh John, Founder and Executive Chairman, IDS Next.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IDS Next, today announced the launch of Pomolabs, a wholly owned subsidiary established dedicated to developing next-generation artificial intelligence solutions for the hospitality industry.

Pomolabs will focus on building an AI-native hospitality operating system that is interconnected and action-oriented. The new company aims to address the need for technology that moves beyond disconnected applications and isolated automation. Its AI-native architecture is built around five distinct layers-guest engagement, direct booking, front office, housekeeping and operational decision-making-that work together to transform a property's digital stack into an intelligent ecosystem capable of understanding information, synchronising systems, and supporting decision-making.

“At Pomolabs, our mission is to help the hospitality industry turn the promise of AI into meaningful business outcomes,” added Suresh John, Founder and Executive Chairman, IDS Next.“AI should do more than automate tasks or provide information. It should empower teams, anticipate guest and business needs, enable faster and better decisions, and help hotels improve both operational performance and guest experiences. The real opportunity lies in bringing intelligence into everyday operations, so that hoteliers can focus less on managing complexity and more on creating exceptional experiences for their guests and lasting value for their businesses.”

Binu Mathews will bring his leadership and industry experience to Pomolabs as its Co-Founder and President, while continuing in his role as CEO of IDS Next. Speaking of the new venture, he added“As the hospitality industry enters a new phase where artificial intelligence is central to how hotels operate, make decisions and engage with their guests, Pomolabs is creating opportunities to rethink what hospitality technology can be when AI is built into the architecture from the ground up, rather than added as an afterthought.”

Backed by the hospitality expertise of IDS Next, the launch of Pomolabs marks a new industry chapter, evolving with the changing needs of the world and building technology that enables businesses to respond to a future defined by greater intelligence.

About Pomolabs

Pomolabs is an AI-native hospitality innovation company and a wholly owned subsidiary of IDS Next. The company develops next-generation solutions designed to transform hospitality technology ecosystems into intelligent, connected and action-oriented systems. Built by experts who understand hospitality, Pomolabs AI-native operating system follows a three-pillar approach to help improve hotel operations: increase revenue, reduce costs, improve guest experiences. Visit to learn more.

About IDS Next

IDS Next is a global leader in hospitality technology, offering cloud-native ERP solutions for hotels, restaurants, wellness, and banquets sectors. The company powers 300,000+ rooms, 220+ hotel chains, 25,000+ POS outlets, 300+ wellness and leisure venues, and 6,500+ banquet venues. Integrating with 350+ technology partners, IDS Next prioritises a customer-centric approach to deliver mobile-first SaaS solutions. The company has a presence in 50+ countries across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The customer portfolio includes Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, Choice Hotels, and Louvre Hotels Group. For more information, visit .

Tanya Girdhar

IDS Next

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IDS Next Launches Pomolabs, New AI-Native Intelligence Platform for Hospitality Operations News Provided By IDS Next Business Solutions Pvt Ltd October 27, 2026, 06:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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