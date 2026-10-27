South Africa's Kuganha Announces Opening-Season Rates For Ultra-Luxury Wellness Safari Near Cape Town

Kuganha – the new ultra-luxury tented wellness safari lodge just outside Cape Town, South Africa.

The welcome atrium at Kuganha, where guests begin their journey of slowing down, reconnecting with nature and embracing the restorative rhythm of the Karoo.

The private in-suite spa at Kuganha, featuring a sauna, steam and salt therapy facilities, cold plunge and dedicated massage area, all within the privacy of a 320-square-meter Restoration Suite.

Just 2.5 hours from Cape Town, Kuganha combines Africa's largest one-bedroom tented suites, private Big Five safaris and fully inclusive luxury and wellness.

- Johan van SchalkwykCAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- South African safari property introduces a public opening-season rate through September 2027 following a three-year redevelopment focused on private wellness, conservation and Big Five safari experiences.CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 26, 2026 - Kuganha, an ultra-luxury wellness safari lodge in South Africa's Western Cape, has announced a public opening-season rate of 98,000 South African rand per suite per night for two guests, fully inclusive, for stays through Sept. 30, 2027.The announcement follows the property's opening in March 2026 after a three-year redevelopment of an established safari lodge within a 10,000-hectare (approximately 25,000-acre) rewilded Big Five reserve, approximately 2.5 hours from Cape Town.Kuganha operates 10 Private Restoration Suites, each measuring 320 square meters (3,444 square feet) internally. The property combines private in-suite wellness facilities, dedicated full-time wellness therapists, personalized Big Five safari experiences and fine dining within a fully inclusive accommodation model.The opening-season rate retains the property's existing inclusions, including dedicated private personnel, an extensive selection of wellness treatments, safari activities, dining and beverages.Redevelopment builds on nearly three decades of conservationKuganha's development forms part of a longer conservation history within the Cape Tankwa Karoo.The reserve has been subject to nearly three decades of habitat restoration, wildlife reintroduction and land conservation initiatives following historical agricultural activity and the depletion of indigenous wildlife.These initiatives have included the reintroduction of Big Five species, the protection of lions rescued from the canned-hunting industry and the expansion of protected land to support wildlife movement.In 2018, high-volume safari tourism on the property was discontinued, allowing the land to undergo a period of ecological recovery and creating the opportunity to redevelop the existing hospitality operation.The subsequent three-year redevelopment resulted in Kuganha's opening in March 2026, with a hospitality concept centered on private wellness, personalized safari experiences and the relationship between environmental restoration and human well-being.Private wellness facilities integrated into each suiteKuganha's 10 one-bedroom tented suites each provide 320 square meters of interior accommodation, alongside private outdoor living areas.The property positions these as Africa's largest one-bedroom tented suites.Each suite includes an integrated wellness environment comprising a sauna, steam and salt therapy facilities, cold plunge, flotation experience, private massage and relaxation lounge, outdoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi and private bathing facilities.A dedicated full-time wellness therapist is assigned to each suite, with an extensive selection of massages, spa therapies and restorative treatments included in the accommodation rate.The model allows guests to access wellness treatments within their suites rather than through a shared spa facility. Treatments are arranged according to individual preferences and do not carry additional charges when included in the property's wellness offering.Fully inclusive hospitality and private Big Five safarisKuganha's accommodation model includes a dedicated 24-hour private concierge, private safari ranger and full-time in-suite wellness therapist.The property's dedicated chef oversees fine dining experiences, with meals served in the lodge's dining spaces or privately within individual Restoration Suites.The nightly rate includes private Big Five game drives, fine dining, an exclusive beverage selection, private in-suite dining, an extensive selection of wellness and spa therapies and access to the suites' private wellness facilities.Safari experiences take place within the malaria-free reserve, where guests can explore the property's conservation history, restored landscapes and wildlife with their private ranger.The property is accessible from Cape Town in approximately 2.5 hours by road or 45 minutes by helicopter.Public opening-season rate confirmed through September 2027Kuganha's opening-season rate of 98,000 South African rand per suite per night applies to two guests and includes the property's established accommodation, safari, dining and wellness services.The rate is available for qualifying stays through Sept. 30, 2027, subject to availability and booking conditions."The international luxury traveler is increasingly looking beyond conventional definitions of exclusivity. Privacy remains important, but so does the quality of time, personal well-being and the opportunity to experience something genuinely different," said Johan van Schalkwyk, commercial officer at Aquila Collection."At Kuganha, guests have access to private spa facilities within their suite, supported by a dedicated full-time wellness therapist and an extensive selection of included therapies. This forms part of a broader experience that also incorporates private Big Five safaris, fine dining and dedicated personal service. The opening-season rate allows us to introduce this model to international travelers while retaining the property's full range of inclusions."The opening-season announcement follows Kuganha's entry into the international luxury hospitality market in March 2026 and its subsequent industry recognition.The property is positioned for international leisure travelers seeking private wellness experiences, Big Five safari activities and access to South Africa's Cape Town region.

Johan van Schalkwyk

Kuganha

+27 83 441 2826

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South Africa's Kuganha Announces Opening-Season Rates for Ultra-Luxury Wellness Safari Near Cape Town News Provided By Aquila Collection October 27, 2026, 06:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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