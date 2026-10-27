Specscart Included In Financial Times And Statista Ranking Of The UK's Fastest-Growing Companies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Specscart is the only eyewear brand on the Financial Times' first ranking of the UK's fastest-growing companies, with revenue up 139% from 2022 to 2025.

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Specscart, a Manchester-based online eyewear retailer, has been included in the UK's Fastest-Growing Companies in a new ranking from the Financial Times and Statista. It is the only eyewear brand among the 150 companies listed.

The inaugural ranking measures revenue growth of businesses based in the UK between 2022 and 2025. The period has been challenging for the global economy. UK businesses faced the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and higher energy costs following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Healf, an online retailer of wellness products, took first place on the list. Fintech, financial services and insurance were the most heavily represented sector with 32 companies, followed by IT and software with 25.

The list also includes businesses in sectors often regarded as mature, such as manufacturing and construction. Specscart is the only business that made it to the list from the eyewear industry. The UK optical market has long been associated with established high street names rather than rapid expansion, which makes the presence of a single eyewear company among the 150 notable.

Specscart was also listed in the FT1000 2026 list, which included 1000 fastest-growing businesses across Europe compiled by The Financial Times and Statista. It measured the financial growth of businesses between 2021 and 2024. Specscart's revenue grew by 139 per cent between 2022 and 2025, more than doubling over the period.

It is a big achievement for a university-born, bootstrapped business that started in a small shop in Manchester in 2018. Over a small journey of the business so far, it has already shipped Made in UK glasses to more than 132 countries across all 6 inhabited continents. The company is continuously expanding their product lineup and also aims to enter new markets while keeping Manchester as its home.

About Specscart

Optical disruptor Specscart is the fastest-growing eyewear brand in the UK that designs fashionable glasses that are 70% cheaper than the high street, proudly made in-house at its state-of-the-art glazing lab in Manchester and then sold to customers in its three brick-and-mortar shops and online. Its hallmarks are 24-hr dispatch, clear and transparent pricing and try-before-you-buy home trials on its quality specs, sunglasses and sports eyewear range. Specscart's free worldwide shipping has won it customers in 132 different countries worldwide.... And counting. With free eye tests for all, 2,000+ styles and the widest lens bank in the UK, it's on a mission to change the way we see eyewear forever– from sight correction to fashion-focused. To find out more, visit .

Akash Raj

Specscart.

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Specscart Included in Financial Times and Statista Ranking of the UK's Fastest-Growing Companies News Provided By Specscart. October 27, 2026, 06:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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