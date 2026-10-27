At Times Cops Have To Do Some Unpleasant Work In Larger Public Interest: Dilip Ghosh On Gaighata Encounter

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 27 (IANS) At times, cops have to do some unpleasant work for the sake of larger public interest, said West Bengal Panchayat Affairs and Rural Development Minister, Dilip Ghosh, while reacting to the encounter killing of Prahlad Das in the wee hours of Tuesday. Das was an accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl at Gaighata in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

"This has happened before in South 24 Parganas district. The killer was on the run. There was an encounter. Now it happened here too. Everyone should be brought to justice. No one is above the law. If someone disobeys the law, this is what will happen to them," said Ghosh on Tuesday.

The minister alleged that the people had forgotten to trust the police. "The police have to give justice to the people. People have forgotten to trust them. To restore trust, the police will have to do some unpopular things," said Ghosh.

He also said, "No one gets scared so easily. Because the rule of law has not been in Bengal for many years. But if the rule of law is established, then everyone will be afraid and will be alert. Two things have to be done. For example, bringing justice to society, creating an environment so that people do not do such things. The punishment that will be given to those who do, should be an example."

The reaction from the state minister came after Prahlad Das, the accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl at Gaighata last week, was killed in an encounter on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Although the state police are yet to officially give any reaction on the matter, sources aware of the development said that after being arrested, Das was taken to the crime spot in the wee hours of Tuesday for reconstruction of the scene. Suddenly, the accused snatched the firearm of an escorting cop and fired towards the policemen.

The escorting cops resorted to counter-firing, leaving the accused seriously injured. He was rushed to a nearby state-run hospital, where he was declared dead.