Oppn Ruining Joy Of Festivals, People Must Stay Vigilant Against Those On Anti-Hindu Path: VHP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition INDIA bloc over the November 1 'Delhi Chalo' march and accused it of "ruining" the joy of Hindu festivals and businesses.

VHP Spokesperson Vinod Bansal, taking to social media, called on people to stay vigilant against people and organisations hatching "anti-India and anti-Hindu" conspiracies.

Taking to X, Bansal said, "INDI leaders, refrain from attacks on Hindu festivals and the economy in the name of protests. The appeal to postpone the November 1 rally came from traders, so it was rejected outright. If it had come from jihadis, they would have prostrated themselves in apology and cancelled the rally too!"

Slamming the Congress party, he said, "This is the hallmark of Congressi culture... The same day is also Ahoi Ashtami, a major fasting festival observed by mothers for the happiness and long life of their children."

"Beware...!! These Triple C (Congresi, Communist, and Communalist Jihadi) gangs are plotting from all sides to lay siege and ruin traders' businesses, Hindus' faith, the joy of festivals, and the country's economy!" he added.

The VHP Spokesperson asserted that earlier "conspiracies" were hatched to "cast a shadow" over Navratri and Dussehra festivities, and now it is being done during the nation's biggest festival, Diwali.

"Citizens (especially Hindu society) must stay vigilant against people and organisations that persist on this anti-Hindu path," Bansal said.

"Let the INDI knot-heads tie this into a knot and hear it well: No matter how many attempts you make, society will, in due time, surely respond to these vicious plots of yours aimed at harming Hindu society and India's economy, and it will never allow your anti-India, anti-Hindu conspiracies to succeed," he added.

This came as Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Monday took to X and made it clear that he intends to proceed with the rally, which is scheduled to be held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, just days before Diwali.

"To every trader in Delhi: We love you and hear you. The Govt shut the metro, sealed our roads and locked down our capital. With a stolen vote, nothing is safe - your shop, your savings, your children's future. Tell Modi to sack accused no. 4, Gyanesh Kumar, and the protests will stop in 30 seconds," Gandhi said.

Following this, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) wrote to Gandhi again on Tuesday, pleading that the mega-rally be rescheduled after Diwali festivities. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, urging him to discuss the matter with allies in the INDIA bloc.