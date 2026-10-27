Wamiqa Gabbi Says Prosthetics Made Her 'Forget' Her Real Appearance While Playing Jyoti Nikam In 'Prahaar'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has opened up about her experience of wearing prosthetics to play 50-year-old Jyoti Nikam in her 30s, recalling how she couldn't stop staring at herself in the mirror after the transformation.

Wamiqa said the process of watching her face change in the makeup chair made the character feel more real.

“The first time I saw myself in the mirror after the prosthetics were done, I couldn't stop staring! It was such a strange feeling because I knew it was me, but I couldn't quite recognise the person looking back. What I really enjoyed was the entire process of getting there,” Wamiqa, who has showcased her prowess in films such as Bhooth Bangla, and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do to name a few, told IANS.

She went on to describe the role as a unique acting experience that allowed her to explore a side of the craft she had not experienced before.

“You sit in the makeup chair, watch your face slowly change, and somewhere along the way, the character starts feeling more real to you. There were moments when I'd forget how different I looked until someone showed me a picture from the set,” said the actress.

For the star, playing Jyoti Nikam was a unique experience.

“Playing Jyoti Nikam was a very different experience for me, and I'm glad I got to explore a side of acting that I hadn't experienced before.”

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is a legal drama film directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

It also stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher. The film explores Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam's role in legal battles surrounding the 1993 Bombay bombings and 2008 Mumbai attacks.