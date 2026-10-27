INDIA Bloc Will Go Ahead With Gyanesh Kumar Impeachment Campaign: Venugopal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Congress General Secretary, K.C. Venugopal, on Tuesday accused the Modi government of blocking the INDIA Bloc's planned protest and public campaign for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

He said the Opposition would not give up despite being denied permission to hold the programme at two proposed venues in the national Capital.

“Modi and Amit Shah are so scared. We announced a public impeachment,” Venugopal told the media in Delhi.

He said the Opposition first approached the Ashoka Hotel lawn to hold the programme.

The venue initially agreed, but the police subsequently intervened and the hotel denied permission, he alleged.

The Opposition then booked Ramlila Maidan for nine days and permission was initially granted but was later withdrawn, Venugopal said.

He alleged that the decisions were not merely those of the Delhi Police.

Instead, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of trying to protect Gyanesh Kumar.

“This means it is not a Delhi Police decision. Instead, Modi and Shah want to protect their pet Gyanesh,” he said.

Venugopal said the Opposition would not succumb to the government's attempts to stop the campaign.

He said the INDIA Bloc would decide on an alternative venue and announce its programme shortly.

“We will conduct it. We will let you know the programme,” he said.

He accused the government of trying to shut down Opposition activities but insisted that the campaign would continue until the Opposition achieved its objective.

“We will do it. We can do it at Amit Shah's or Modi's house,” he said, underlining the Opposition's determination to go ahead despite the denial of permission for the planned venues.

Venugopal said around 21 political parties would participate in the programme scheduled for November 1.

A curtain-raiser event would be held on October 30, featuring a mock removal of Gyanesh Kumar, he added.

The INDIA Bloc's proposed campaign comes amid a confrontation between the Opposition and the government over the Election Commission and the role of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Venugopal asked the public to wait for the Opposition's next announcement, making it clear that the withdrawal of permission would not end the campaign.

“We will do it. You just wait,” he said.