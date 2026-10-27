Bigg Boss Tamil Fame TTF Vasan Reveals His Net Worth And Youtube Income: Check Details

Bigg Boss Tamil fame YouTuber TTF Vasan has revealed details about his net worth and YouTube income. Find out what he shared about his earnings, income sources and financial success.

TTF Vasan entered Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 as a wild card contestant. Co-contestants initially thought he did not understand the game. He proved them wrong during the heist task. He stole the diamond single-handedly and hid it perfectly. He made the entire house search for it for a whole week. Fans already consider him the confirmed title winner.

The massive audience response for Vasan during the weekend episode shocked the housemates. They know they cannot beat him in voting. They are now trying to trigger him to get a red card. Vasan almost hit Mukesh last week and received a yellow card for the controversy. The host will evict him if he gets one more yellow card.

Vasan faces multiple controversies outside the Bigg Boss house too. Police arrested him for overspeeding his bike and causing an accident. He spent a few months in jail. He later married his own cousin. He also made his debut as a hero in Tamil cinema last year with the movie IPL. He then entered the Bigg Boss show as a wild card.

Fans are highly curious about the net worth and YouTube income of TTF Vasan. Vasan openly revealed on his channel that he earned Rs 1.59 crore just from YouTube. He gave Rs 40 lakh as a loan to known people. He bought a Hayabusa bike for Rs 20 lakh. He also spent over Rs 9 lakh on legal expenses for his court case after his arrest.

Vasan gave Rs 5 lakh to his mother to drill a borewell. He spent another Rs 40 lakh on charity and donations. He used the remaining Rs 35 lakh to start his own TTF Pitshop and cover other expenses. He owns agricultural land and a house near Coimbatore. Experts estimate his total net worth at over Rs 2 crore.