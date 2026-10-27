SOXL, TQQQ Attract Record Inflows Amid Leveraged Bets: Retail Is Bullish On One ETF's AI Future



SOXL has attracted over $9 billion over the last two weeks, its largest two-week inflow on record.

TQQQ has garnered more than $1.3 billion in inflows, its second-largest two-week intake in 2026. Despite a sharp decline in recent weeks, both funds have performed strongly in 2026, buoyed by the overall rally in AI stocks.

Amid recent volatility in the artificial intelligence trade, two leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have garnered international attention.

According to The Kobeissi Letter, the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) and ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) have attracted record inflows as“investor appetite for leverage” has gone“through the roof.”

US Leveraged ETFs Attract Record Inflows

In a post on X, the market commentator said the 10 largest U.S. leveraged equity ETFs have seen more than $12 billion in inflows over the last month.

The inflow occurred despite the funds' combined market capitalization plunging by about $20 billion over the same period, it said.

SOXL has attracted over $9 billion in the last two weeks, its largest two-week inflow on record, while TQQQ has garnered more than $1.3 billion, its second-largest two-week intake in 2026.

“Over the last 5 months, the 10 largest US leveraged equity ETFs have attracted +$19 billion in inflows. Investors are piling into leveraged ETFs at a record pace,” The Kobeissi Letter said.

AI Has Had A Volatile Few Weeks

Artificial intelligence stocks have seen significant ups and downs over the past few weeks as markets contend with record debt levels and uncertainty over the industry's sustainability, even as they brace for third-quarter results.

However, both funds have performed strongly in 2026 as the AI trade has had a rally overall. SOXL has surged more than 115% year-to-date, while TQQQ has gained over 30% in the same period.

What Do Retail Traders Think About SOXL, TQQQ?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SOXL was 'extremely bullish' at the time of writing.

One bullish user said,“$SOXL Don't listen to the doomers, AI is the future. Invest quietly, accumulate wisely. Know what you hold.”

Another user said,“$SOXL Asia market flows support a follow on rally tomorrow I think if you can get in right now and the overnight at 90 it's probably a good buy.”

South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei 225 opened in the green on Tuesday amid positive sentiment for AI stocks.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around TQQQ was 'bearish' at the time of writing.

However, one user said,“Broad rally in the market today. Big and small, they are all participating, led by techs with mega earnings coming up this week. $SOXX $DRAM $TQQQ.”

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