Russian Nighttime Attack On Kyiv Causes Several Hits, Including On Administrative Building

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“An administrative building was hit in the Podilsky district,” he wrote.

The mayor added that non-residential buildings were hit at two other locations.

Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv / Photo: Yulia Ovsiannikova, Ukrinform

Russian ballistic missile attack onkills one, injures 10 and damages medical facilities and school

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and 10 were injured in Kyiv as a result of a missile attack by Russian forces on the evening of October 26.

Illustrative photo

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