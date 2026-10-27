President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Opening Of 7Th World Forum On Intercultural Dialogue
The opening ceremony of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed“Dialogue for a Shared Future,” is underway in Baku.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is addressing the event.
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