World Forum On Intercultural Dialogue Has Contributed To The Development Of Intercultural Relations - President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has really transformed over the years into one of the most efficient and inclusive platforms for addressing issues of intercultural relations, and not only, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.
The head of state noted that discussions at the forums traditionally focus on pressing issues on the global
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