Azerbaijan Has Historically Always Been Multicultural - President Ilham Aliyev

“Azerbaijan has historically always been multicultural. We are situated between Europe and Asia, and for centuries Azerbaijan was a cultural bridge between Asia and Europe,” the head of state emphasized.

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