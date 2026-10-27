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Azerbaijan Has Historically Always Been Multicultural - President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-10-27 02:32:17

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The issues related to intercultural, interreligious relations are at the top of our agenda, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

“Azerbaijan has historically always been multicultural. We are situated between Europe and Asia, and for centuries Azerbaijan was a cultural bridge between Asia and Europe,” the head of state emphasized.

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Trend News Agency

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