One Of Main Reasons For Stable Development Of Azerbaijan Is Harmony In Our Society - President Ilham Aliyev
The head of state emphasized that one of the main reasons for the successful and stable development of Azerbaijan is harmony in the society. "Representatives of all ethnic groups and religions not only enjoy the same rights according to our Constitution, but also live as one family."
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