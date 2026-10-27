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One Of Main Reasons For Stable Development Of Azerbaijan Is Harmony In Our Society - President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-10-27 02:32:17

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The traditions of multiculturalism, religious and ethnic tolerance are factors with which our people have lived throughout the centuries, and which we highly value, said President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The head of state emphasized that one of the main reasons for the successful and stable development of Azerbaijan is harmony in the society. "Representatives of all ethnic groups and religions not only enjoy the same rights according to our Constitution, but also live as one family."

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Trend News Agency

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