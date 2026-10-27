Leadership Author Dr. Michael Corvini Earns Two First Place Bookfest Awards

Two leadership books by physician executive, bestselling author, and international speaker Michael Corvini, MD, MBA, have received First Place honors from The BookFest: The Physics of Leadership: A Common-Sense Guide to Uncommon Success and Leadership Alchemy: Essential Truths for Driving Transformational Change.

The awards come as Corvini prepares to release his third book, Blue Water Leadership: Using Emotional Intelligence to Navigate Rough Waters. Its November publication will complete a prolific seven-month span in which Corvini will have released three interconnected leadership books. Together, the books form The Leadership Alchemy Series, a framework built around three elements of extraordinary leadership: Wisdom, Intent, and Impact.

“Leadership is often taught as a collection of separate skills and tactics,” Corvini said.“But leadership operates more like a system.”

Each book examines a different dimension of that system:

Wisdom | The Physics of Leadership: A Common-Sense Guide to Uncommon Success explores the underlying principles that shape leadership effectiveness across execution, strategy, culture, energy, uncertainty, perspective, systems, and stewardship. Intent | Blue Water Leadership: Using Emotional Intelligence to Navigate Rough Waters presents emotional intelligence as a practical operating system for navigating pressure, complexity, and uncertainty with clarity, composure, and confidence. Impact | Leadership Alchemy: Essential Truths for Driving Transformational Change examines how leaders can combine high support for people with high expectations for performance to drive meaningful change when change seems impossible.

The books can be read independently, but together they tell a larger story: Wisdom shapes Intent. Intent drives Impact. When all three align, leadership transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Corvini began writing the series after colleagues encouraged him to turn a leadership presentation into a book. What began as a single project evolved into a three-book series capturing principles developed over more than two decades of practicing medicine, leading teams through complex challenges, and developing emerging leaders.

“The goal was never simply to write books about leadership,” Corvini said.“It was to create practical frameworks leaders can use when leadership is hardest and matters most.”

Explore the Leadership Alchemy Series

The Physics of Leadership: A Common-Sense Guide to Uncommon Success Blue Water Leadership: Using Emotional Intelligence to Navigate Rough Waters Leadership Alchemy: Essential Truths for Driving Transformational Change Book Michael Corvini, MD, MBA for speaking engagements View the BookFest Recognitions BookFest: Leadership Alchemy BookFest: The Physics of Leadership About Dr. Michael Corvini Michael Corvini, MD, MBA, is a physician executive, bestselling author, and international speaker with more than two decades of experience practicing medicine, guiding teams through complex challenges, and cultivating emerging leaders.