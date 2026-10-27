Keysim Support Essex Partnership NHS Trust With Iot SIM Card

MENAFN - Pressat) Essex Partnership NHS Trust selected KeySIM's multi network IoT SIM to deliver on-demand connectivity for connecting multiple staff in areas where a Structured Cabled Network was not available and some mobile network providers struggle to provide sufficient bandwidth.

The Trust has been using KeySIM's IoT SIM since 2023 to ensure reliable, flexible connectivity as backup where Critical Services were required.

Originally deployed during the pandemic on vaccination buses, the solution has since been extended to support a range of ad hoc projects.

This enables Essex Partnership NHS Trust to rapidly deploy resilient internet access wherever it is needed, without reliance on fixed infrastructure.

KeySIM support Essex Partnership NHS Trust with a scalable IoT SIM connectivity solution that delivers consistent performance across multiple UK mobile networks, helping maintain service continuity in demanding environments.

Graham Robinson, Founder of KeySIM, said:

"We're incredibly proud to support Essex Partnership NHS Trust and the wider NHS with reliable, flexible connectivity. Knowing that our IoT SIMs are helping frontline services stay connected where it matters most is something we genuinely value."



Steve Senter, Technical Infrastructure Manager at Essex Partnership NHS Trust, said:

"KeySIM has provided a reliable and flexible connectivity solution supporting teams where Ethernet Networks were temporary unavailable and alternative Mobile Providers were required."



KeySIM currently supports over 500 organisations across the UK with resilient IoT SIM connectivity, delivering reliable multi network access for critical applications in sectors including healthcare, transport, retail and infrastructure.