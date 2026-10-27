Publication Of The Q3 2026 Financial Results On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, After Market Close

Q3 2026 financial results and conference call

Viridien will publish its third quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, November 3, after market close.



The press release and presentation will be made available on at 5.45 pm (CET) An English-language conference call is scheduled at 6.00 pm (CET) on the same day

Participants must register for the conference call by clicking here to receive a dial-in number and PIN code. Participants may also join the live webcast by clicking here.

A replay of the conference call will also be available, for a period of 12 months, on the Company's website .

About Viridien:

Viridien () is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,000 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

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