Who Is Ritwik Banerjee? IIM Bangalore Professor Appointed As The Associate Editor Of JEBO All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ritwik Banerjee, a professor and chairperson of the Economics area at IIM Bangalore (IIM-B ), has been appointed associate editor of the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization (JEBO), an ABDC A*-ranked journal.

JEBO publishes theoretical and empirical research on economic decision-making, organisational processes, human behaviour and economic change.

Here is a look at Ritwik Banerjee, his academic background and achievements:

Banerjee has been a professor at IIM Bangalore for more than a decade. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU ). He earned a second master's degree from Iowa State University in 2009 and later completed a PhD in economics at Aarhus University in Denmark.

In 2009, Banerjee started working as a research associate at ICRIER. In 2013, he worked as a consultant at the World Bank Group and, in 2015, became a visiting scholar in economics at Harvard University. Between 2014 and 2015, he was a postdoctoral research fellow at Aarhus University. He later joined the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta as an assistant professor. In 2019, he became a visiting scholar at the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research. Later, he became a Fulbright-Nehru visiting scholar at the University of California, Berkeley.

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Since 2016, he has been at IIM Bangalore and has worked in different roles. Between 2016 and 2019, he worked as an assistant professor. From 2019 to 2025, he was an associate professor and, since November 2025, has been a professor.

His research lies at the intersection of behavioural and development economics, with extensive use of experimental methods. His work examines issues including corruption, inequality, education and discrimination.

His broader research interests span behavioural economics, social preferences, social norms, social identity, status and reference dependence. He also investigates public economics, development economics and public policy, applying psychological insights to questions of corruption, affirmative action, self-confidence, competition and gender.