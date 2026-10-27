'Results Will Be In Our Favour': JD(U) Confident Of NDA Victory In All Eight Bihar MLC Seats

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 27 (IANS) The Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win all eight seats in the Bihar Legislative Council elections, with party leaders citing voters' inclination, the performance of the government and the restraint shown by workers during the election campaign.

JD(U) chief spokesperson and MLC candidate, Neeraj Kumar, described the Patna Graduates' Constituency, which has been dubbed a hot seat, as a“cool seat”, asserting that the NDA was confident of victory.

“This Patna Graduates' Constituency, which is being called a hot seat, is actually a cool seat. Considering the voters' inclination, the restraint shown by our workers, and the seriousness with which the NDA leadership contested the election, we are confident that the election results will be in our favour,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, JD(U)'s Shyam Rajak also expressed confidence in the alliance's performance, saying that the results would reflect the public's support for the candidates and the work undertaken by the party.

“Our victory is the victory of the people. The public has seen the work done by our candidates, is also witnessing the work of our party and is benefiting from it,” Rajak said.

He highlighted the government's initiatives in the education sector, saying that major developments in the field had brought about a change among people and benefited them.

“There has also been a transformation among people because of the major work done in the education sector, and they have benefited from it. We are completely confident that the NDA will win all eight seats. The people will give us a mandate on a very large scale,” he added.

Counting for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements. The elections cover four Graduates' constituencies and four Teachers' constituencies, with 150 candidates contesting the polls.

Security has been tightened at the counting centres, where entry is restricted to pass-holders. The use of mobile phones inside the premises has also been prohibited as authorities oversee the counting process.