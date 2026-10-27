J&K Police Arrest Activist In Haryana For 'Issuing' Threat Letters To Kashmiri Pandits Working In Valley

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 27 (IANS) The J&K Police said on Tuesday that they have arrested a Kashmiri Pandit activist in Haryana for allegedly issuing threat letters to recruits from the community, warning them to stay away from the valley.

These threat letters have forced hundreds of Kashmiri Pandit government employees to stay away from the Valley for nearly three weeks now.

Ironically, the police investigation detected an activist from the Kashmiri Pandit community who issued those threat letters.

Police said on Tuesday that Rakesh Handoo was arrested by a team of Baramulla Police from Faridabad in Haryana on October 17 over his alleged involvement in the threats circulated in August, which reportedly carried the names and contact details of Kashmiri Pandit employees.

Police have booked him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and cyber-related charges.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, Sujit Kumar, said police had gathered substantial clues regarding Handoo's involvement. The allegations remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings.

The threat letters had triggered serious anxiety among employees appointed under the Prime Minister's special employment package for Kashmiri Pandits.

Hundreds were placed on administrative leave and asked to stay away from their duties for almost three weeks amid security concerns.

The case also raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the threats and the resulting security response.

Following threats and targeted attacks on migrant workers during July and August, authorities had launched a major crackdown in which more than 3,000 people were arrested as suspected overground workers (OGWs) of terrorist groups.

According to the grounds of arrest served on Handoo's wife on October 17, the case involves a non-bailable offence. Police had registered an FIR on September 21 and asked him to appear before them in Baramulla on September 26.

“Since he did not appear despite repeated summons, a team was sent to arrest him in Faridabad,” police said.

Handoo unsuccessfully contested the 2008 Assembly election against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah from the Hazratbal constituency of Srinagar district.

There has been so far no official word on whether or not Handoo had any terrorist link and had been doing it at their behest. The investigation is ongoing to ascertain the exact motive for which the arrested person issued the threat letters, said officials.