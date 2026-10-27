Little Girl Breaks Piggy Bank To Help Drought-Hit Farmers, Moves Maharashtra CM

A young girl from Maharashtra has won hearts with a thoughtful gesture for farmers struggling with drought. Varda Timande, along with her younger brother, decided to donate their piggy bank savings to help affected farming families, earning praise from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The siblings contributed Rs 3,575 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, hoping their savings would provide some support to farmers facing difficult circumstances. Rather than spending the money on themselves, the children chose to help people whose livelihoods have been affected by drought.

Their decision caught Fadnavis's attention, prompting him to share their story on social media. The Chief Minister praised the children for their empathy and their concern for the farming community.

While speaking to Fadnavis, Varda expressed concern about the hardships faced by drought-hit farmers. She said they needed assistance to get through the challenging situation and hoped their contribution would bring happiness to their lives.

“Our small help will bring joy to the faces of the farmer uncles,” Varda said, expressing the sentiment behind the donation. Devendra Fadnavis Praises The Siblings Fadnavis said the children's decision to donate their savings had deeply touched him. He was particularly moved by Varda's sensitivity towards farmers, whom he referred to as Baliraja, a term used with respect for those who feed the nation.

In his social media post, the Chief Minister described their contribution as“a big helping hand from little ones, a heartfelt gesture of love for farmers”. The message, translated from Marathi, highlighted the affection and concern the siblings had shown towards the farming community.

Watch the viral post here:

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A post shared by Devendra Fadnavis (@devendra_fadnavis)

Fadnavis also said the children's actions offered an important lesson for society. Their willingness to help farmers demonstrated that compassion and social responsibility are not limited by age or the amount of money a person can contribute.

The story has drawn attention to the difficulties faced by drought-affected farmers and the importance of supporting farming communities during challenging times.

Varda and her younger brother's contribution may be modest in monetary terms, but their decision to give away their carefully saved money has struck an emotional chord. Their gesture serves as a reminder that kindness can begin at a young age and that even a small act of generosity can carry a powerful message of solidarity.

The siblings' initiative has also prompted reflection on how individuals can support those facing hardship, regardless of their own financial means.