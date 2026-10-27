Seven Fishermen Rescued Through Ghana-Togo-Benin Maritime Cooperation

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture on 23 October 2026 held a press conference at Ngyiresia, a fishing community in Sekondi, to welcome seven Ghanaian fishermen who were successfully rescued following a coordinated multinational search-and-rescue operation. The event also marked their return to their families and community.

The fishermen, who went missing during a fishing expedition off Axim, were located approximately three nautical miles off Grand-Popo in Beninese waters following a distress alert on 21 October. The operation involved the navies of Ghana, Togo and Benin, with support from the Ghana Air Force and other security agencies.

The Togolese Navy patrol vessel OTI located the distressed canoe, and all seven fishermen were rescued and provided with assistance.

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon. Emelia Arthur, described the rescue as a remarkable demonstration of regional cooperation, institutional collaboration and the importance of maritime safety. On behalf of the President and the people of Ghana, she expressed appreciation to all participating institutions, particularly the governments and maritime authorities of Togo and Benin.

She also commended the chief fishermen for their support and contribution to the rescue efforts.

Dr. Eric Cobbinah, Esq., Deputy Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, highlighted the strong collaboration among fisheries institutions, security agencies and coastal fishing communities that contributed to the successful rescue.

Commander Charles Darkwah of the Ghana Navy, speaking on behalf of Commodore Faustina Boachie, emphasised the importance of information-sharing and coordinated search efforts. He identified communication difficulties, the absence of distress-signalling transponders aboard the canoe and inadequate night-vision capabilities as key challenges encountered during the operation.

He called for sustained investment in maritime surveillance, reliable communication systems and enhanced naval capabilities, including suitable vessels, high-speed interceptor boats and long-endurance maritime drones, to strengthen maritime monitoring and emergency response.

The Minister also emphasised the need for improved tracking systems and modern safety equipment to help locate fishers in distress. The Ministry urged fisherfolk to observe maritime safety protocols, use appropriate safety equipment and work closely with relevant authorities to strengthen safety at sea.

The Ministry expressed its appreciation to all institutions and individuals whose efforts contributed to the safe return of the seven fishermen to their families and community.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Ghana.