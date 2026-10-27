Ghana: President Mahama In Moscow For 3Rd Russia-Africa Summit Set For Bilateral Talks With Putin And Academic Honours

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, to participate in the 3rd Russia-Africa Forum, hosted by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

President Mahama arrived from Ethiopia to join other African heads of state and government for the high-level summit aimed at strengthening political, economic, and cultural cooperation between the Russian Federation and the African continent.

During the summit, President Mahama is scheduled to attend the official plenary sessions and take part in the Economic and Humanitarian Forum alongside his fellow African leaders.

A major highlight of the visit will be a high-level bilateral meeting between President Mahama and his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders are expected to discuss key areas of mutual interest, strategic partnerships, and ongoing global developments.

In addition to state-level diplomacy, President Mahama will actively engage the Russian private sector. He is slated to grant audience to a select group of prominent Russian businesses and state institutions to explore avenues for trade, investment, and bilateral cooperation.

On the cultural front, President Mahama will visit a special Kente exhibition organized by the Russia-Ghana Parliamentary Forum with exhibitors from Ghana, coordinated by the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry. The exhibition aims to showcase Ghana's rich cultural heritage and promote closer parliamentary and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

In recognition of his leadership and public service, two of Russia's premier higher education institutions, the Russian University of Transport and the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia, will confer and decorate President Mahama with Honorary Doctorate Degrees at separate ceremonies during his stay in Moscow.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.