Seychelles: Fake Social Media Profiles Impersonating President Herminie And Vice-President Pillay

State House wishes to alert the public to several fraudulent social media profiles impersonating the President of the Republic, Dr Patrick Herminie and the Vice-President Mr Sebastien Pillay. These fake accounts are contacting members of the public and falsely promising loans, housing and other forms of assistance.

State House wishes to state clearly that President Herminie and Vice-President Pillay do not contact individuals through social media to offer loans, housing or financial assistance, and no one is authorised to do so on their behalf.

These profiles are scams designed to deceive the public and obtain money or personal information.

The public is strongly advised to:



Not respond to, or engage with, any such messages or profiles

Never send money, pay“processing fees” or share personal, identity or banking details

Report and block the fake profiles on the platform concerned Report any attempted fraud to the Seychelles Police Force

All applications for housing and financial assistance are handled exclusively through the relevant Government ministries and agencies, through their established official procedures.

State House thanks the public for their vigilance and urges everyone to share this warning with family and friends, particularly the elderly and those most vulnerable to such scams.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.