Azeri Light Grows 0.8% To $127.60 Per Barrel On CIF Basis At Augusta
The price of a barrel of“Azeri Light” crude on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by $1.51, or 1.31%, to $116.40.
Urals crude oil increased by $0.8, or 0.84%, compared to the previous figure, reaching $95.83 per barrel.
Dated Brent crude, produced in the North Sea, rose by $1.28, or 1.01%, to $127.97 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget estimates the average price of a barrel of oil at $65.
According to“Trading Economics,” the price of a barrel of crude oil decreased by $101 on Tuesday.
“Oil prices fell for the second consecutive session amid a renewed intensification of diplomatic efforts in the Middle East and growing hopes of preventing the U.S.-Iran conflict from escalating on a larger scale.
According to reports, high-ranking officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Türkiye met with senior Iranian representatives on Monday, aiming to de-escalate tensions and resume talks intended to prevent further U.S.-Israeli attacks against Iran.
These discussions took place approximately one week before the U.S. midterm election. Following a months-long stalemate in negotiations, President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that military strikes against Iran could be back on the table.
Meanwhile, Saudi-led forces continue to engage in combat against the Iranian-backed Houthis. Furthermore, reports indicate that Hezbollah, which receives financial support from Iran, is also preparing for a potential regional conflict in Lebanon. While crude oil supplies are approaching pre-war levels, these ongoing tensions continue to pose risks to oil supplies from the Middle East,” the report states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment