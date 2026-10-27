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President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Opening Of 7Th World Forum On Intercultural Dialogue


Date: 2026-10-27 02:17:18

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The opening ceremony of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed “Dialogue for a Shared Future,” is underway in Baku.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is addressing the event.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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