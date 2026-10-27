Uzbekistan, Powerscape Global Explore Coal Processing Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and U.S.-based PowerScape Global are exploring cooperation on coal processing technologies designed to produce higher-value industrial products from domestic coal resources during a meeting on October 23 in Tashkent.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the issue was discussed at a meeting between Deputy Minister Rustam Yusupov and a delegation from PowerScape Global led by its Chief Executive Officer Karl Moor.

During the meeting, Uzbek officials briefed the delegation on the current state of the country's coal industry and its development prospects. PowerScape Global representatives expressed interest in cooperating with Uzbekistan on coal processing and presented technological solutions for converting coal into products with higher added value.

Founded in the United States in 2023, PowerScape Global specializes in coal gasification technologies. According to the company, its proprietary Multi-Zone Fluidized Bed Gasifier platform converts coal into synthesis gas, or syngas, which can be used in downstream processes to generate electricity, produce ammonia for fertilizers, and manufacture other industrial products.

The company is positioning its technology as a way to expand the industrial applications of coal beyond conventional fuel use, including the production of energy and chemical feedstocks.

The meeting follows a separate development on October 22, when PowerScape Global signed a memorandum of cooperation with the administration of Uzbekistan's Tashkent region. According to the company, the memorandum establishes a framework for exploring energy and industrial projects involving coal processing, electricity generation, and fertilizer production.