Intermountain Health Groundbreaking On A New Era Of Children's Health For Nevada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nevada's first stand-alone children's hospital groundbreaking marks the community-wide effort to build a stronger pediatric health system.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Media Use, use the following link for photos/videos:

INTERMOUNTAIN NEWS RELEASE

For Release:

October 26, 2026

Contact:

Brad Gillman: ... / 385-315-8949

Intermountain Health Breaks Ground on a New Era of Children's Health for Nevada

Nevada's first stand-alone children's hospital groundbreaking marks the community-wide effort to build a stronger pediatric health system.

LAS VEGAS – Intermountain Health with Nevada families, caregivers, philanthropists, community leaders, elected officials, and other supporters Monday evening to break ground for the Intermountain Health Felicia and Ben Horowitz Children's Hospital.

The event brought a colorful light display, play tractors for kids, and an artist-created sandcastle rendering of the hospital. Families also shared their personal journeys and hopes for the new hospital, keeping children at the heart of the celebration.

“To all the providers, caregivers, and families, we want this children's hospital to serve as a beacon for what's possible as we change the trajectory of children's health across the state,” said Mitch Cloward, Intermountain Health region president.

The hospital, expected to open in 2030, is part of a broader effort to strengthen children's health in Nevada by expanding pediatric expertise and bringing healthcare, community and philanthropic partners together around the needs of children and families.

“This hospital is one important piece of a bigger vision” said Russ Williams, president of Intermountain Health Felicia and Ben Horowitz Children's Hospital.“By bringing people and resources together around children and families, we have an opportunity to close gaps in care and build a stronger future for every kid across Nevada.”

Plans call for a 33-acre campus, an approximately 828,600-square-foot hospital with an initial 180-bed inpatient tower that can expand to 228 beds. The hospital will house neonatal care, pediatric and cardiac intensive care, emergency and trauma care, orthopedics, cancer and bone marrow transplant services, behavioral health, and advanced medical and surgical care for children.

The new children's hospital is also part of Intermountain Children's Health's ongoing vision to unify pediatric care and standards, building the nation's model health system for children.

“Nevada has always grown by embracing big ideas and building for what comes next,” said Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo.“This hospital represents an investment in our children and the future strength and health of our state. It creates an opportunity to attract exceptional healthcare talent to Nevada, expand the care available to families, and build something that can serve generations of Nevadans.”

Supported by specialized providers and caregivers, Intermountain Health Felicia and Ben Horowitz Children's Hospital also will serve as a destination for pediatric care for families across Nevada and surrounding states, including Arizona and Southern Utah.

The groundbreaking also celebrated the emerging Intermountain Health Nevada Campaign for Kids and the growing group of leaders who are helping lay the foundation for the future of children's health in Nevada. The campaign recently received a $150 million commitment from Felicia and Ben Horowitz, one of the largest gifts to a children's hospital in the nation.

"So many people have helped carry this into action, each in their own way. Families, individuals, businesses, and caregivers have stepped forward because they believe children here deserve exceptional care without having to leave their community," said David Flood, chief development officer of Intermountain Health and president of Intermountain Foundation. "This groundbreaking reflects the generosity of many, and it's a powerful reminder of what happens when people invest their hearts in the place they call home."

For families across Nevada, what is being built represents more than a new hospital. It means greater access to specialized pediatric care while keeping families connected to the people and support systems they rely on.

For Judy and her parents, Tisha and David, that need is deeply personal.

Judy was born with cancer that intertwined with her spine, making surgery impossible at the time. At just two days old, she began chemotherapy, forcing the family to leave Las Vegas for treatment.

The family spent months away from home before Judy could return to Las Vegas to complete treatment. The move disrupted nearly every part of their family life, including work, income, and the simple comfort found in returning home at the end of the day.

Now a teenager, Judy and her family continue to navigate her ongoing medical needs, mobility, and care from different providers. This often means seeking specialized care outside Nevada when the expertise she needs isn't available locally.

“Having specialized care close to our home would have changed everything for our family. This hospital will mean Nevada families no longer have to leave their support systems to find the care their children need,” Tisha said.

For Judy and her family, the groundbreaking is a celebration of what the future holds for children's health in Nevada.

“My hope is that the next family can focus on their child, not on how far they must travel for care,” said Tisha.

To keep updated on the Intermountain Health Felicia and Ben Horowitz Children's Hospital, visit Intermountain Children's Health.

# # #

About Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health operates medical facilities in Nevada and in five other western states. Intermountain is a nonprofit system of 34 hospitals, approximately 400 clinics, medical groups with some 4,600 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plan called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

Attachment

Intermountain Health Felicia and Ben Horowitz Children's Hospital

CONTACT: Brad Gillman Intermountain Children's Heatlh 385-275-8245...