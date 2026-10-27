BE@SOURCE Initiates Global Brand Expansion: Official Forwarding Via EUIPO Achieved

BE@SOURCE trademark publication

Award-winning consultancy project BE@SOURCE secures international trademark rights via EUIPO across five major markets including USA, China, and the UK.

- Georg PauelsenNESSETEAL, THüRINGEN, GERMANY, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ALICANTE, Spain – The German-based consultancy venture BE@SOURCE has reached a major strategic milestone during its current restructuring and preparatory phase, paving the way for a comprehensive international alignment. As officially communicated by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in Alicante, the international trademark application for the protected figurative brand BE@SOURCE (Application No. 019367547_01) has been successfully forwarded to the International Bureau under Article 184 of the European Union Trade Mark Regulation (EUTMR).Owner and founder Dipl.-Kfm. Georg Johannes Pauelsen is utilizing this strategic expansion to secure the intellectual property and trademark rights of the venture far beyond European borders. This global roll-out focuses on the systematic protection of the brand across five of the world's most prominent economic regions: China, India, Switzerland, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States of America (USA). Concurrently, the mandatory Declaration of Intention to Use the Mark has been successfully filed for the US market.The registered specification of goods and services reflects the highly specialized core portfolio of BE@SOURCE. It encompasses strategic corporate services at the intersection of corporate finance, organizational management, and IT platforms, alongside expert advisory in tax planning and commercial law (Classes 14, 35, 36, 42, and 45).This administrative breakthrough seamlessly follows the company's previous international accolades. In February 2025, BE@SOURCE was honored with the prestigious Global 100 Award in the category of "Innovative Business Solutions Expert." The international jury specifically recognized the firm's technological leadership and innovation in integrating financial workflows with advanced IT frameworks.With today's successful forwarding by the EUIPO, the application enters its scheduled international registration phase. The venture thus continues to demonstrate the exact same precision and strategic foresight in its administrative affairs that forms the bedrock for the operational future of BE@SOURCE, both locally in Nessetal and across the global market.About BE@SOURCE:BE@SOURCE is an owner-managed consultancy venture founded by Dipl.-Kfm. Georg Johannes Pauelsen, headquartered in Nessetal, Germany. The project bridges deep financial, legal, and IT expertise with strategic structural consulting. For its innovative corporate approaches, the firm was recognized as a Global 100 Award Winner in 2025.

Georg Johannes Pauelsen

BE@SOURCE

+49 1575 0652104

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BE@SOURCE Starts Global Expansion: Official EUIPO Trademark Forwarding Accomplished!

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BE@SOURCE Initiates Global Brand Expansion: Official Forwarding via EUIPO Achieved News Provided By BE@SOURCE October 27, 2026, 06:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Law



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