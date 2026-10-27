Hardypaw Affiliate Program Offers Up To 7% Commission To Creators And Affiliate Networks

Introducing the hardypaw affiliate program

Hardypaw Open its doors to affiliate partners

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / --HardyPaw, an online pet supply store and pharmacy, is inviting bloggers, social media influencers, and affiliate networks to join its affiliate program. Through the HardyPaw Affiliate Program affiliates can earn up to 7% commission on successful referrals.Pet blogs, social channels, and content sites often share product recommendations, care tips and reviews. The affiliate program gives them a simple way to connect that content to a broad pet catalog and earn commission on the sales they refer.How it worksThe program works in three steps:● Join: Sign up for free and get started the same day.● Advertise: Find a HardyPaw product you'd like to promote, copy its page URL, and paste it into the affiliate dashboard to generate your own affiliate link. Share that link on your blog, Facebook, Instagram, or wherever you post.● Earn: Receive up to 7% commission, at current rates, on qualifying purchases made through your link.Earnings that go beyond the linkCommissions apply to all qualifying purchases a referred shopper makes, not only the product an affiliate features. A reader who clicks through for one item and adds a few more to the cart can count toward the affiliate's earnings on the full qualifying order. Since the joining is free, affiliates can add HardyPaw links to their existing content with no upfront cost.A wide catalog for any pet audienceHardyPaw carries food, treats, supplements, grooming products, toys, and accessories for many kinds of animals:● dogs and cats● horses and farm animals● birds and fish● reptiles and small petsThat range lets affiliates recommend products that fit their existing audience. A creator who covers senior or active dogs, for example, can point readers to HardyPaw's dog hip and joint supplements. These include Nutramax Dasuquin and Cosequin, VetriScience, MovoFlex, and YuMove, in formulas for small, medium, and large dogs.Beyond joint care, affiliates can feature well-known names from across HardyPaw's catalog, including Purina, Greenies, Zesty Paws, Nordic Naturals, Nulo, and Virbac. Familiar brand names like these give affiliates plenty of material for product roundups, side-by-side comparisons, and reviews.The store's supplement range also covers digestive health, immune and allergy support, kidney and bladder care, and senior support. Its flea and tick section includes treatments and preventives for dogs and cats, as well as home and yard products.Simple tools for every type of publisherThe program provides linking tools for all types of affiliates, from large networks and content sites to bloggers and social media channels. Affiliates choose which HardyPaw products to promote and share them with their own audiences. Links can be placed wherever affiliates already discuss pet care, such as in blog posts, product reviews, and social posts.A store that's easy to recommendHardyPaw is an online pet supply store covering everyday needs for a wide range of pets. Shoppers can find food and treats, supplements, health essentials such as flea and tick, and dental care, grooming supplies, toys, and accessories, along with an NABP-accredited pet pharmacy for vet-authorized prescriptions. They can also choose their shipping speed, set up Autoship for eligible items, return eligible non-prescription items within 30 days, and contact customer care by phone or email.Getting StartedThe HardyPaw Affiliate Program is free to join, and commission rates may change over time. Bloggers, influencers, and affiliate networks can sign up and check the latest rates on the HardyPaw Affiliate Program page.About HardyPawHardyPaw is an online pet pharmacy and pet supply store based in Livermore, California, operated by HardyPaw Inc. It offers food, supplements, and everyday essentials for dogs, cats, horses, farm animals, and other pets. These are backed by an NABP-accredited pharmacy offering FDA-approved medications.

Eric Acosta

HardyPaw

+1 800-862-8282

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HardyPaw Affiliate Program Offers Up to 7% Commission to Creators and Affiliate Networks News Provided By HardyPaw October 27, 2026, 06:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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